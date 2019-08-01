New farm consultant at Galbraith

The former head of the Scottish Government’s rural payments and inspections directorate for Grampian, has joined Galbraith Aberdeen as a farm consultant.

Galbraith is one of the leading land agents in Scotland and has recently expanded into the north of England, and have welcomed Stewart Johnston to their team.

The firm handles the sale of farms and land valued at £150m per annum and has an established rural consultancy division managing or advising on 3.5 million acres.

Tom Stewart, a partner with Galbraith in Aberdeen, said: ‘We are delighted that Stewart is joining us as a farm consultant. His expertise over more than 20 years will prove a significant asset to our existing clients and will enable us to broaden the services we offer to farmers and landowners.

‘He is well known in the north east of Scotland and is the fourth generation of his family to farm a mixed holding with livestock and crops.

‘Aberdeenshire is a big farming county. With the increasing complexity of regulation we have identified a requirement from the industry for first class bespoke advice. Stewart not only has great knowledge on all agricultural support schemes but has hands-on experience from his own farming activities.

‘With the current pressures on commodity prices we are increasingly advising clients on how to identify and develop alternative sources of revenue. This will clearly be an increasing element of our business as will advice relating to agri-environmental grants. Stewart is the ideal person to offer his expertise in these areas.”

Stewart added: ‘Farmers are used to dealing with uncertainty and the general sentiment in north east Scotland is that however Brexit plays out, there will be a need to adapt to new market conditions.

‘The type and level of public subsidies available for farming are yet to be determined but politicians have emphasised the importance of “public goods” such as improved soil and water quality. It seems likely that subsidies will be increasingly linked to agri-environmental schemes.

‘Diversification of the sources of income coming into the farm is crucial and accessing grants where they are available will also play a significant role in the years ahead.’

In terms of land agency, Galbraith reports that buyers are active and farms are selling well in all areas. The firm’s valuation, expert witness and rural arbitration business is also growing. Galbraith can advise farmers on business restructuring and the most effective ways to access finance for rural business expansion.