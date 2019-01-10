Mature gardens surround this 1930s detached home

A traditional 1930s detached house with mature gardens in a sought after residential area is now on the market.

Presented to the market by Bell Ingram, Hillway in Murray Place is understood to date from the 1930s although additional window bays were added to the two public rooms at a later date.

Murray Place is located in a much sought after residential area of Perth, which comprises mainly large detached houses, most of which date from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It is within easy walking distance of the city centre.

A glazed door opens to a vestibule with a tiled floor and a further glazed door with side screen leads to a welcoming hall. There is a large window on the staircase which floods the hallway with natural light. Under the stair is a feature circular window.

The sitting room has an open fireplace with a shallow press glass display on either side. The large bay window overlooks the garden.

This room retains its ceiling cornicing. A glazed door leads through to the dining/garden room. This public room also has a seating area within the bay window, and there is a door opening to the garden. There are further windows to the west side.

The kitchen has ample room for a kitchen table and chairs. It is fitted with base and wall mounted units and although in need of modernisation it is still fully functional. It has an inset double sink and side drainer, tiled splashbacks and a window to the north. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with two Belfast-style sinks and windows to the south and west.

It has plumbing for an automatic washing machine and in keeping with the style of the property there is a traditional clothes pulley. Off the utility room is a gardener’s WC and an external door to the front garden.

On the ground floor is a study which could also be used as a fifth double bedroom. It has windows to the south and east, ceiling cornicing and a shelved press. Also from the reception hall is a coat and boot room with a WC off.

A shallow rise staircase, with a large window above, leads to the first floor. There are three large double bedrooms each built in wardrobes and windows overlooking the garden. Off bedroom 1 is a dressing room but it could also be a further bedroom or an en suite shower room for the master room subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents. It currently has fitted wardrobes, overhead storage, a wash basin and a window to the east.

A fourth, smaller, double bedroom has a window to the north and a single shelved wardrobe and a dressing room off. The dressing room has two skylight windows and under eaves storage. This room also houses the wall mounted gas boiler and the hot water cylinder.

A modern family bathroom has a white suite comprising a bath, wash basin and WC. It has fully tiled walls and floor and a window to the west and a towel radiator. There is a separate WC with wash basin and a window to the east, and a separate shower room.

To the north the property is enclosed by a small wall with a gate. There is a small lawn, scattered planting and pathway, chipped borders and an external light. The driveway to the side has a concrete base and leads to a detached brick built garage with a roller door. The drive is enclosed with a wall and gate to the front garden. A pathway leads to the rear of the garage where there is a further tool shed.

An internal former coal shed which is now used as a tool shed.

The garden grounds to the rear are south facing and extend to 0.44 acres in total. Careful consideration has been given to the layout of the garden with lawned areas, extensively stocked colourful borders, a variety of mature plants and trees, centred border and a timber summer house. The gardens are well maintained.

The city of Perth is considered one of the most desirable places in Scotland in which to live. The house is well situated for access to both the city centre and the motorway network. Perth has an excellent range of shops, supermarkets and professional services and is in a pivotal position with motorway and dual carriageway connections to all the major cities of central Scotland. Perth also has a railway station with services to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness.

Recreational opportunities in and around Perth are excellent. Scone Palace, one of Scotland?s finest stately homes, is close by. There is National Hunt racing and polo at Scone, which also hosts the Game Conservancy?s Scottish Fair.

There are numerous good golf courses nearby, including Gleneagles, and a number of town courses such as Murrayshall, and Rosemount at Blairgowrie.

Perth is a gateway to the Highlands with ample opportunities for hillwalking and skiing at both Glen Shee and Aviemore.

The local primary school is Oakbank Primary School and Perth Academy is close by. There are three additional secondary schools in the city. There are a good number of private schools nearby including Craigclowan Preparatory School, Strathallan, Glenalmond and Kilgraston.

The agents will consider offers over £525,000.

