Magnificent mansion once owned by Sir Walter Scott

Sir Walter Scott’s favourite home, a magnificent A-listed mansion set above the River Tweed, is currently on the property market.

Ashiestiel House, in Clovenfords, Selkirkshire, is presented for sale by Savills, this magnificent home has four reception rooms, seven bedrooms, seven bath/shower rooms, two secondary bedrooms, a gardener’s cottage, outbuildings, a garage, gardens and parkland.

Set above the River Tweed in the heart of glorious Scottish Borders countryside, close to the pretty town of Melrose, lies Ashiestiel, an exquisite Grade A Listed house that dates back to the 17th century.

Novelist Sir Walter Scott spent eight happy years here, from 1804-1812, penning The Lady of the Lake, Marmion and a good chunk of Waverley, and it has been suggested that had he been able to buy the estate, he would not have taken on the ambitious project of nearby Abbotsford.

The house was painted by Turner in the 1830s as an illustration for Marmion.

Since 2011, Ashiestiel House has undergone an extraordinary transformation internally, thanks to a complete refurbishment project that has been executed to exacting standards.

The result? An interior-designed immaculately presented residence that is now a sumptuous family home ready for entertaining.

The radical upgrade has included everything from rewiring and new plumbing to a new central heating system, re-roofing of the main core of the house and new double glazed windows. Of special note is the stunning kitchen with four oven electric Aga in contemporary Aubergine.

From this room, which arguably is now the heart of the house, French doors lead out to a terrace overlooking the river; it’s hard to imagine a more idyllic breakfast spot.

The drawing and dining rooms are both grand and elegant, with elaborate plasterwork and pillared marble mantelpieces.

Seven new bath/shower rooms have been installed to complement the master bedroom suite and eight further bedrooms, while on the lower ground floor, a TV sitting room, games room, laundry room and sauna have been created.

The splendid period detailing may have been lovingly restored, but Ashiestiel House has been firmly brought into the 21st century, being fully networked with superfast fibre optic broadband.

Included in the sale of Ashiestiel House is the charming one bedroom gardener’s cottage. The purchaser of Ashiestiel would have the opportunity of also purchasing any or all of the following: the equestrian complex with paddocks, the East Lodge and West Lodge.

Peter Strang Steel for Savills said: ‘Ashiestiel House has an extraordinary history and an exceptionally beautiful setting.

‘Quite apart from its status as a significant Scottish country house and its connections with one of our greatest writers, the superb quality of the refurbishment lavished upon it by the current owners, is quite outstanding.

‘With 10 acres of grounds and the option to acquire further properties on the estate if desired, Ashiestiel is likely to cause a great deal of serious interest from far and wide.’

Savills invites offers over £1.25 million for Ashiestiel House.

