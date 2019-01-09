Loch, mansion and boathouse on the market

An outstanding Edwardian mansion house restored to perfection is on the property market.

Presented to the market by Savills, Tilliecorthie Mansion House in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, has been fully refurbished and such meticulous attention to detail is rare indeed. Originally built in 1911 for mining tycoon James Duncan, the house sits within a stunning gated and walled estate, including its own loch and boathouse.

Since acquiring the property the current owners have lavished much energy, passion and expense to ensure that Tillycorthie has been reinstated to its former glory.

The many ornate fireplaces all have open chimneys and are fully functional. Moulded ceilings, cornice work and ceiling roses are in abundance. Grooved door frames, deep skirting boards, panelled doors and original oak parquet flooring have been lovingly waxed and polished.

A feeling of grandeur is immediately evident on arrival into the Palm Courtyard; this exquisite reception room is flooded with natural light from the pitched cantilever style glass roof and offers the most versatile of hosting areas. A number of French doors surround the perimeter allowing a direct flow of access to the main corridors of the ground floor accommodation.

The traditional library has beautiful carved and intricate glass fronted display cases. Adorning the north east corner with rear and side facing windows is the elegant drawing room. The heart of the home is the particularly generous dining sized presentation kitchen fitted with an extensive and comprehensive range of luxury bespoke hand made cabinets, complemented by granite work surfaces. Integrated luxury appliances are by Wolf, Sub-zero, Siemens and Fischer and Paykel.

The focal point is the elongated curved central island. An informal start to the day is provided through the double doors to an open sitting area. An adjacent breakfast room offers a more formal start while further down the oak lined corridor is the cocktail bar with its striking black and white porcelain tiled floor. Sympathetically retained is the Christmas room which has no less than four points of access. In turn this room leads to the garden room which leads out to the formal gardens.

The ground floor west wing flows seamlessly to the rest of the ground floor and features the former receiving room for guests. This floor is serviced by three bathrooms and a cloakroom. Cornering the north west wing, the formal dining room has a rear facing bay window, and one of three extraordinary floor to ceiling oak fire surrounds. There is a double bedroom with en suite dressing room, a sitting room and most attractive west wing corner front room. Everyday utility tasks are catered for in the laundry room and a nostalgic reminder of times past is the paymaster’s room, which still has evidence of filing and payment drawers.

A grand sweeping staircase leads to the first floor. Located on the east wing is the master suite, comprising a large and fabulously light double bedroom, thanks to its bay and side windows. There is an en suite dressing room and bathroom with double ended bath and walk in oversized shower enclosure. There are two further bedrooms one of which is known as the Purple Room with en suite and bathroom and the other known as the Chinese Room. The Red Bathroom has a corner bath and separate shower and services the billiard room which is a breathtaking space with a large boxed and corner window. The fireplace and wood panelling are simply magnificent.

Opposite in the west wing is the principal bedroom with rear bay window and en suite shower room with a further adjacent bedroom with en suite shower room. The front facing drawing room with corner window is reached from the main west wing hallway. This wing offers ideal self contained independent space for multi generational living, with a bedroom, butler’s bedroom, butler’s kitchen, informal sitting known as the cosy and bathroom.

The entire lower level offers considerable versatile space while remaining partially above ground for natural lighting. As one would expect in a property of this stature the lower ground floor is very well equipped with a preparing/catering kitchen, large store, refrigeration and freezer room, along with a 3000 bottle capacity wine cellar. From its previous history of academic use by university students are two Seismic rooms with five original Seismic tables, suitable for further storage while a gym and bedroom/office completes this level. The loft level of the east and west wings are accessed separately from two different staircases and are fully floored, offering considerable storage space. A spiral stairway from the east wing leads up into the external tower space for a roof top vista of the surrounding countryside.

An imposing pillared and gated entrance provides access to a curved driveway. Most of the 9 acres of parkland are lawn with mature trees and shrubs. There is an ornamental lake and boat house, surrounded by a small woodland. The grounds are a haven for deer, grey and red squirrels, otters and birdlife.

The agents will consider offers over £1.5 million.

