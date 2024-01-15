Lenabo Forest: Forest with 100-year-old World War One airship station goes on sale

It was used to send airships on patrol during World War One, but now the remains of one of Scotland’s only military airship stations, and the forest which surrounds it, are for sale.

The former Lenabo Airship Station was first established in 1915. As the most northerly British air base, it was used for airships on patrol in the North Sea.

There were 1,500 personnel based at the station and the facilities included a swimming pool, shops, a theatre and a church.

The air station closed in 1920 and most of the buildings were demolished. Since then it has been used as a forestry plantation and there is little indication of its former use.

The sale of the site is part of a 890-acre section of forest which has gone on the market through specialist agents Goldcrest Land and Forestry.

As a high class forest with impressive timber yields it is being sold with well established crops on productive, mineral soils.

At present there is a diverse age profile comprising restocking ground, young crops, mid rotation and mature crops, offering long-term investment

It is on the market is two lots, and as a whole is being sold for nearly £4million.