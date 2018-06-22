It’s a race against time to buy this Scottish cottage

Time is running out to purchase a charming cottage with modern extension in a secluded peaceful setting.

Barnwalls provides a rare opportunity to acquire a property offering a slice of the ‘rural ideal’ sitting in a secluded location, and is presented for sale by Galbraith.

With a closing date set for Wednesday, 27 June at noon, Barnwalls is set within 4.2 acres of ground with a large pond, orchard, vegetable garden and well maintained planted flower beds.

Surrounded by an abundance of wildlife in the peace and tranquillity all to be enjoyed from the attractive South facing raised decking area.

The original cottage believed to date from the early 1800s was traditionally run as a small dairy/arable croft. To the rear of the property the former horse mill outline used to grind grain with the traditional horse power providing the power source.

Within the last five years the adjoining greenhouse was halved to form a stunning extension to the living accommodation providing a spacious living/dining area with wood burning stove and under floor heating.

The property benefits from favourable low cost running rates with double glazing, combination of central heating and underfloor heating. The capital generated from the solar panels covers the annual oil bill. Along with favourable reduced council tax rates with the property being served by private water supply and septic tank.

A number of uses could be made of the property grounds, including keeping livestock, or equestrian use for one or two hardy ponies. With the extensive garden grounds, vegetable plot and greenhouse there is of course great scope for the new purchaser to continue in the vein of the current owners being keen horticulturists.

Barnwalls is situated in an idyllic rural spot around four miles from New Galloway on a road colloquially known as the ‘hidden road’. New Galloway is an attractive town with a primary school, doctor’s surgery and a well stocked village shop. There are also two hotels, a church and the very popular Smithy Tearoom.

New Galloway has a very active community centred greatly around The Catstrand community and Arts Centre. With its 90 seater auditorium it has a programme of events throughout the year as well as many workshops, exhibitions, seminars on a variety of topics. It also has a café and gift shop.

Secondary schooling is available in St Johns Town of Dalry or in the market town of Castle Douglas, along with a health centre, veterinary services, dentists, specialist independent shops including butchers and bakers, and supermarkets, restaurants and cafes.

The south west of Scotland is renowned for its mild climate and long growing season which attracts gardeners from all over the country to this part of Scotland. The area also offers boundless sporting and outdoor activities including excellent salmon and sea trout fishing on many of the local rivers as well as trout fishing on the numerous lochs in the area.

The championship courses of the West Coast such as Troon and Turnberry are within driving distance on the Ayrshire coast. Loch Ken is a well-known centre for sailing and other water sports. There are numerous walks in the area, including The Galloway Forest Park which is known for its beauty and tranquillity.

Nearby forest tracks lead into the Galloway hills offering spectacular views and an abundance of wildlife. Mountain biking is available at Drumlanrig Castle and in the Forests of Ae, Mabie and Dalbeattie, part of the Seven Stanes range.

Dumfries is the regional capital and provides a wider range of schools, shops, restaurants, retail outlets, sporting facilities, and other services including a hospital, the Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, with a large Accident and Emergency department and specialist clinics. The Crichton Campus is home to the southern campuses of both Glasgow University and the University of the West of Scotland, as well as Dumfries and Galloway College.

The agents will consider offers over £280,000.

