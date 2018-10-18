Incredible chance to restore ruined Scots castle

An impressive Grade B listed castle with five reception rooms and seven bedrooms in a parkland setting is now available.

Galbraith present to the market Culdees mansion house, with the castle, which is a tremendous restoration opportunity.

Culdees mansion house and castle lie in an elevated position to the south of the popular village of Muthill in the heart of the highly scenic county of Perthshire.

The historic village has a popular primary school, village shop and post office, bowling green and a nine hole golf course. The name of Culdees originated from the Kildeas monks, whose monastery was sited in the grounds of a policy park to the south west of the castle.

Culdees Castle was built in 1810 for Charles Drummond, whose clan was rewarded for fighting with Robert the Bruce, with lands in Perthshire, including that of Kildees and designed by James Gillespie Graham as a two-three storey mansion house. It was baronialised and extended with a new wing and chapel in 1867.

The castle has been owned by the current family for 95 years. It was last lived in 1968. The castle is grade B listed and subject to obtaining necessary approvals and consents would present an attractive restoration opportunity.

The castle today is in a state of disrepair, but has a magnificent stone spiral staircase leading to the upper floors of which the East wing roof is mainly intact. There is also some exceptional stonework in the castle.

Culdees mansion house is situated to the west of the castle and is a detached two storey family house. The property enjoys a magnificent position, overlooking the valley of Strathearn towards the Sma’ Glen and offers a peaceful setting with some exceptional mature trees in the well kept surrounding gardens. It is an ideal family home in its own right and would also be an excellent residence whilst restoring the castle.

Several of the internal doors and panelling originate from the castle. The house benefits from five impressive reception rooms, seven good sized bedrooms, games room and an extensive floored attic.

The layout offers significant potential and lends itself to modern family living with wonderful space for entertaining including the spacious dining room with doors opening out onto the veranda.

The house has many features including wooden oak floors, working fires, some dual aspect rooms and impressive views over the surrounding countryside and gardens. The house has generous storage space throughout including integral wardrobes in all of the bedrooms.

The house is approached through a stone gateway, down a tree lined drive. Impressive garden grounds surround the property and provide a parkland setting which compliment the historic nature and amenity value of the property.

There is a rich variety of mature woodland, lawn and rhododendrons within the gardens, offering ample scope for the creation of further formal gardens, tennis court or paddocks.

An unrestricted right of access will be retained to a water valve located to the east and south of the castle.

The popular town of Auchterarder provides excellent day to day facilities including a well stocked supermarket, baker, two butchers, ironmonger, library, post office, bank, both primary and secondary schooling, churches and a health centre. In addition, there are numerous places to eat, hotels, restaurants and coffee shops.

There are excellent independent schools in the area. These include Morrisons Academy and Ardvreck preparatory school in Crieff, Glenalmond to the north of Methven, Strathallan in Forgandenny, Craigclowan, Perth and Kilgraston, Bridge of Earn. All are within a practical school run.

The Crieff Hydro is located within Crieff and provides an excellent choice of restaurants and activities including golf and horse riding. The Crieff golf course located on the edge of the town is one of Scotland’s top inland courses.

The agents will consider offers over £730,000.

