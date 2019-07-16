Hoolit’s Ha in attractive surroundings

A pretty village house with an outstanding and diverse garden is now available on the property market.

Presented by Galbraith, Hoolit’s Ha is located on the south western edge of Ancrum, Jedburgh, with beautiful views over the Teviot Valley to Ruberslaw.

Hoolit’s Ha is a traditional, detached house dating from approximately 1850. An extension to the rear of the property in the 1950s added a rear hall, cloakroom and kitchen/breakfast room. The kitchen is fitted with stylish wall and floor units and benefits from an Aga.

More recently an impressive double height extension was added to the south west elevation. The extension provides a boot room/utility room and a garden room, used as a dining/sitting area and opening out onto a patio for the summer.

Generous built in storage is provided throughout the house.

Hoolit’s Ha sits within garden grounds extending to almost 1/2 acre. Landscaping, and careful design over the past 15 years have created a framework within which there is a place for raised vegetable beds, an orchard and soft fruit growing area, herbaceous border, wildflower meadow and numerous shrubs.

Other special features include a mature Californian redwood, living willow arbor, asparagus bed, sturdy children’s swing and a greenhouse.

As well as the al fresco coffee/dining area through the French windows of the garden room, there are several places to spread a rug outside and enjoy this beautiful and interesting garden.

The historic conservation village of Ancrum is set around a triangular green and surrounded by traditionally built houses.

Ancrum has a population of approximately 400 and boasts a selection of very good local services including a village store with post office and dry cleaning facilities, public house and primary school.

There is also a church, village hall, play park and bowling club. A regular bus service stops in the village. Hourly buses run directly to Edinburgh and Jedburgh from the village. A mobile library visits every three weeks.

Just four miles south is the Royal and Ancient Burgh of Jedburgh. The historic market town offers a wider range of services including a small supermarket and primary and secondary level education.

The surrounding area is renowned for its scenic beauty and is an ideal location for leisure and outdoor pursuits enthusiasts. Nearby Harestanes offers a café and shop plus a variety of craft workshops and signposted walks and a playground area. St Cuthbert’s Way, a classic British walk, passes nearby.

The agents will consider offers over £325,000.

Click HERE for more details.