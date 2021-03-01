Home with a rich history in a peaceful location

An elegant mansion house with a cottage in an idyllic countryside location has been brought to the market.

Presented by Savills, Carstramon House is an elegant country mansion believed to date from the late 18th century. It was extended in 1929 by Mrs Elizabeth Murray Usher whose family still own the Cally Estate.

Carstramon has undergone a detailed and comprehensive refurbishment within the last 10 years and there is a wonderful blend of traditional and contemporary features throughout.

The accommodation on the ground floor begins with a porch leading to the grand hallway. There is an office and gun cupboard off, beautiful and spacious drawing room which leads into the substantial conservatory, an elegant formal dining room, sitting room with woodburning stove, study, fitted breakfasting kitchen including an AGA, and a utility room.

An office, inner hallway with numerous stores and large billiard room complete the ground floor. The accommodation on the first floor comprises a principal bedroom suite with dressing room and bathroom, bedroom two with en suite bathroom, four additional double bedrooms and three bathrooms.

On the second floor, there is a seventh bedroom, a study/bedroom, bathroom and attic room. All bedrooms in the main house benefit from fitted wardrobes.

In addition to the main house there is a beautiful cottage – the former coach house, comprising porch, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Adjoining the cottage there are numerous outbuildings including double garage, single garage, greenhouse, workshop and play room / games room and two dog kennels. The property also benefits from a generator.

There is potential for future development for residential accommodation subject to the approval of the relevant planning authorities.

The grounds surrounding Carstramon have undergone substantial work and replanting and include a tennis court, outdoor heated swimming pool with pool house which includes ladies and gents changing rooms and kitchen.

The gardens are divided into herbaceous borders with lawns surrounding the swimming pool, a fruit and vegetable garden and within the wider policies there are beautiful specimen trees and rhododendrons providing a mass of colour in the spring/summer.

The pond at the foot of the woodland garden is a haven for wildlife. Within the grounds there are three well sheltered paddocks.

Carstramon occupies one of the finest positions in the southwest of Scotland and is set in a particularly tranquil location within the Fleet valley.

There are magnificent uninterrupted open aspects over the Galloway countryside.

Gatehouse of Fleet is a charming Georgian town, widely admired for its historic buildings.

It owes its development in the 18th century to the entrepreneur James Murray of Broughton whose mansion, Cally Palace, is now an acclaimed hotel. In Murray’s day, Gatehouse became a thriving centre of water-powered industry and in 1795 had four cotton mills, a brass foundry, a brewery, brickworks, tanneries and a substantial population. Today it is better known for the remarkable beauty of its setting.

Gatehouse of Fleet lies within the Fleet Valley National Scenic Area and is surrounded by ancient woods and hills. The mild southwest climate is reflected in the many exotic plants that grow in its gardens.

There is sailing on both the Solway Firth and local lochs, and the nearby Cardoness shoreline has one of the finest beaches in the south of Scotland. For lovers of sport, Gatehouse offers a cricket club, football club, bowling club and tennis club, while the challenging nine hole golf course is in excellent order and much admired.

The town has a primary school that feeds into Kirkcudbright Academy. There are three churches and several cafés, as well as good local shops, a medical surgery, a chemist and a variety of other professional services, with good bus links to Dumfries and Stranraer. Kirkcudbright lies approximately nine miles from Gatehouse and offers additional shopping, transport and professional services, as does Castle Douglas, 14 miles away.

Gatehouse of Fleet is also famous for its varied wildlife, with the Red Kite Trail in close proximity. The nearby Galloway Forest Park extends to approximately 300 square miles and has an outstanding variety of wildlife, including red squirrels, fallow deer and a variety of birds of prey. As the first area in Scotland to be awarded ‘dark sky status’ in 2009 by the International Dark Sky Association, Galloway’s night sky has a rare clarity.

Savills’ Peter Gillespie said the property is: ‘One of the finest country homes in Dumfries and Galloway with a rich history and located in a beautiful and peaceful location surrounded by rolling hills and absolutely perfect for Dark Sky stargazing, red kites and red squirrels.’

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £1,750,000.