Home in mature gardens with plenty of office space

This impressive stone built house with a large, mature and productive garden sits in a prominent position in the heart of a coastal town.

Presented to the market by Paris Steele, this unique B Listed property, Glenorchy House, at 15 Glenorchy Road, North Berwick, offers generous residential space over the first and second floors and a suite of offices on the ground level which has various conversion possibilities.

There are stone steps leading to an attractive stone entrance and porch, a spacious hall then leads through to a bright and modern kitchen with space for dining, positioned to enjoy the lovely views overlooking the garden.

The lounge has a stone fireplace giving the room an attractive focal point along with a large bay window and a second window both overlooking the beautiful garden grounds and flooding the room with natural daylight.

There is a bright dining room with double windows, a study/family room with a bay window within the buildings turret, cloakroom and a utility room.

On the second level there is a bright landing benefiting from a window filling the space with natural light, four double bedrooms, three of which have views across the Firth of Forth to Fife, two family bathrooms and a cloakroom.

There is access to the attic space which has fantastic development potential subject to all the usual planning permissions. From here a door leads out to the turret offering stunning views across North Berwick and the Firth of Forth.

The ground level is currently used as a suite of offices with an entrance door into the reception area which has an original bookcase, an internal hallway, four good sized offices, two of which have views across the garden grounds, a store room, kitchenette and two cloakrooms.

There is a stairway into the office from the residential part of the house.

This ground level offers a fantastic opportunity to develop this space into further residential accommodation for the main house or to keep it separate, which would be perfect for a variety of uses such as a granny annexe, a holiday or long term residential let business, or of course to continue with it as a commercial office let.

The garden grounds are extensive at 0.915 of an acre and bordered by the B Listed stone wall and gateway.

There is a large lawn, a cleverly designed hidden oasis with a stunning view back up to the house, over a hundred varieties of daffodils which gives a stunning show in the spring, an orchard with apple, pear, and plum trees and also raspberry, gooseberry and blackberry bushes, mature trees, several strategically placed patio areas to take advantage of the sun throughout the day, vegetable plot, greenhouse, a drying area, and an entrance at the rear of the property from Windygates Road.

There is a timber built double garage and large sweeping driveway with generous parking.

On the southern shore of the Firth of Forth, North Berwick is an attractive and popular harbour town approximately 25 miles East of Edinburgh. From its picturesque 12th century harbour the East and West bays are both beautiful sandy beaches with stunning views to the Bass Rock, Craigleith, Fidra and beyond to the Fife coast.

This town has much to offer with a wide range of recreational activities including the award winning Seabird Centre, the Yacht Club, boat trips to the Bass Rock and its famous gannet colony, tennis courts and a sports centre with swimming pool, to name but a few.

For the golf enthusiast the Glen and the West Links are close at hand with many others in the surrounding area including Gullane, Archerfield, Craigielaw and The Open Championship Course at Muirfield. There is a great range of gift shops, coffee shops and restaurants on the High Street and excellent schooling from nursery to secondary levels.

This property has a fixed price of £1.2million.

Click HERE for more details.