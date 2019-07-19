Highfield offers some incredible views of a valley

Highpoint is a substantial detached house, which offers the perfect balance of modern and traditional living.

Highpoint, presented for sale by Galbraith, sits in an elevated position with the design encapsulating the outstanding views over the golf course and Tay Valley beyond.

The house provides generous and flexible accommodation, ideally set up for family living and entertaining. The nearby town of Scone is some 2.5 miles to the east and the city of Perth can be reached in about a 10minute journey by car.

On the ground floor are the entrance vestibule and hallway with cloakroom off. The bright and welcoming sitting room with real fire and dual aspect has French doors to the garden.

The conservatory, off the sitting room offers a relaxing space from where to enjoy the outstanding views with further access to a terraced area for outside dining. The games room off the conservatory is a wonderful space for relaxing with family and guests and benefits from the adjacent kitchen/dining area with downstairs cloakroom.

Accessed from the stairway within this wing of the house are two bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms and fitted wardrobes. The principal bedroom has a decked balcony/seating area to enjoy the wonderful views.

From the main hallway is a well-appointed dining kitchen with access to the garden. A staircase from the main hallway leads to three further bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, with the other two being serviced by a family bathroom.

Stonehaven is an attractive detached house sitting within the grounds of Highpoint. The house offers opportunity for additional guest, holiday or extended family accommodation. The open plan kitchen, living and dining area with triple aspect on the first floor offers the perfect space to relax and take in the outstanding views over the golf course and beyond.

The principal bedroom is located off the first floor landing with a generous sized en-suite shower room. On the ground floor are three further bedrooms which are serviced by the family bathroom along with a handy utility room.

Both properties sit within approximately 0.62 acres (0.25ha) of beautifully maintained gardens bounded by a stone wall. The garden is principally down to lawn with raised herbaceous beds and borders. There are two terraced areas from which to enjoy the summer sun and panoramic views. The properties are accessed via remote electronic gates with ample turning and parking space, both benefit from a garage with remote controlled door.

Highpoint and Stonehaven enjoy a most desirable setting on the edge of Murrayshall Golf Course, within the hamlet of Balcraig.

The nearby town of Scone is some 2.5 miles to the east and provides an excellent range of day-to-day facilities, including butchers, bakers, two small supermarkets, post office, petrol station, doctor’s surgery, dentists, library, and pharmacist. The village boasts many sporting and recreational facilities including village halls, tennis club, football pitches and a scenic park with duck pond.

The city of Perth can be reached in about a 10 minute journey by car and offers a wider variety of shopping facilities from retail parks to well-known high street shops, major supermarkets and an array of independent shops. In addition, Perth provides a railway station, bus station, library, hospital, secondary schools, health and fitness centres, together with a cinema, modern concert hall and recently refurbished theatre.

The agents will consider offers over £770,000.

Click HERE to read more.