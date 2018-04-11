Faith in a ruined church, coach house and manse

A renovation project that offers plenty of property potential is now on the market.

Bell Ingram present to the market Kirk O’ The Muir, a C listed former manse, C listed coach house and an A listed Secession church, all in need of rebuilding or renovation.

Situated in Kinclaven, by Stanley, Perthshire, it is on the edge of National Forestry Commission woodland with Priest Corner on the left and Blackwood on right, and provides a high degree of privacy and seclusion.

The former manse, built in 1870, is category C listed but has fallen into a state of disrepair and requires full renovation. It still retains the roof and is mostly wind and water tight. Internally many of the original Victorian features remain intact and are in good condition.

Adjacent to the manse there is a derelict outbuilding which was formerly a coach house and which is C listed by association.

Situated in the far-left hand corner of the grounds are the remains of a Secession church (one of only four in Scotland) dating back to 1744.

The A listed Kirk O’ The Muir Church is in a ruinous condition. The rectangular two storey building has a collapsed roof and extensively crumbled walls.

The area is well known for its excellent range of outdoor pursuits. Salmon fishing can be taken on the River Tay and the River Isla, with trout fishing available on local lochs.

The Perthshire and Angus hills lie within easy reach, and offer ample opportunity for hill walking, and there is skiing at Glenshee in the winter months.

Gleneagles is 21 miles away, and there is a championship golf course at Rosemount, Blairgowrie, with further courses at Murrayshall and Alyth.

Stanley offers a primary school, hotel, restaurant and local shopping. More extensive shopping is found in Perth.

Known as the Fair City, Perth is considered one of the most desirable cities in the United Kingdom. The town centre has an excellent range of shops and professional services. There are a number of high quality restaurants and good leisure facilities including a swimming pool, ice rink and sports centres.

Secondary schooling is available at Perth Grammar as well as in Blairgowrie and Dunkeld. Private schools in the area include Ardvreck, Craigclowan, Kilgraston, Glenalmond, Strathallan and Dundee High School.

The agents will consider offers over £200,000

