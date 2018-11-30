A garden centre, tearoom and B-listed farmhouse

An impressive Georgian farmhouse with a small garden centre and coffee shop is now for sale.

Presented to the market by Galbraith, Overton Farm offers an impressive Category B-listed farmhouse with spacious living accommodation situated in a peaceful rural situation. There are 12.28 acres of grounds in all, with 10.6 acres of grazing land, presently divided into a number of paddocks.

There are additional stone buildings providing useful storage including a large workshop, games room, sauna, stables and stores.

Built in 1805, of stone on two storeys under a slate roof and painted white with black window trims, Overton Farm is a handsome Georgian house with spacious living accommodation, and has been renovated by the current owners who have carefully retained its charm and character while bringing in modern comforts. Beautifully appointed, it has generous ceiling heights which gives the rooms a feeling of space and light.

Part of the farm buildings have been developed into the Toffee Coo Tearoom. The Tearoom has up to 32 covers, an outside patio area with an additional 10 covers, a good sized kitchen and w/c. There is separate access for the tearoom and garden centre providing a large gravelled parking area for numerous vehicles.

The impressive accommodation is arranged over two floors with well proportioned rooms offering flexible accommodation and is entered through the entrance hallway with staircase off, the front door has the name of the farm etched on glass.

The house is centred around the large kitchen/dining room with solid oak stable door entrance, which has a superb traditional oak fitted farmhouse kitchen with generous storage and a fabulous Rangemaster five ring gas cooker with extractor hood and tiled flooring. There is a butlers sink, integrated dishwasher and space for washing machine, tumble dryer and fridge freezer.

A set of French doors lead out to the private gardens and the dining area has a wonderful fireplace with electric fire with access to the conservatory, which is lovely and light with tiled floor and doors leading out to the sheltered gardens. There is an attractive living room with dual windows and oak flooring, marble hearth fireplace with gas fire and coving.

A cosy sitting room with fitted bar has a multi fuel stove with slate hearth and a bedroom leads off with steps to the east. There are two bedrooms on the ground floor and a separate staircase leads to the former maid’s bedroom with en suite bathroom.

The first floor has two bedrooms and a spacious master suite with built-in wardrobes with make up storage dressing table and en suite shower room. To complete the accommodation on the first floor the family bathroom which is fully tiled has a superb clawfoot bath, separate shower cubicle, w/c sink and heated towel rail. Overton Farm is complimented with oil fired central heating, double glazing and ample storage throughout. There is also a CCTV security camera system installed.

The well tended west facing gardens are bounded by a hawthorn and beech hedge and are mainly laid to lawn with colourful shrubs and trees including a palm tree and are abound with snowdrops and daffodils in early spring. There is also a large sheltered seating area for entertaining. A pond is also situated to the north of the buildings.

Commercial consent was granted for the garden centre and the Toffee Coo Tearoom. The garden centre has been operating for about 18 months and the tearoom has been operating since Easter 2017. There is significant scope to develop the business further.

Ayrshire is renowned for its opportunities for outdoor pursuits. The world class ’19 hole’ golf course designed by Colin Montgomerie at Rowallan Castle, which includes a first class Hotel and events venue and restaurant (The Glasshouse) is about five miles. Morris Equestrian Centre is close by and there is great hacking in some of the quiet country lanes around Overton Farm. There is a popular racecourse in Ayr and excellent yachting facilities at the marina in Troon (11 miles), Ardrossan and Largs.

Some of Ayrshire’s rivers offer some of south west Scotland’s best salmon and trout fishing. A number of Scotland’s most famous Links golf courses including Turnberry, Royal Troon and Prestwick are close at hand. Ayr Racecourse is home to the Scottish Grand National. There are exceptional yachting facilities at the marinas at Troon, Ardrossan and Largs.

The agents will consider offers over £545,000.

