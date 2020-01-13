Former manse from the 19th century for sale

An exceptional listed detached period house from the early 19th century is on the property market.

Presented by Savills, Avaig was formerly a manse, and is situated on the outskirts of Crimond, just over eight miles from the seaside fishing town of Fraserburgh.

It has been superbly restored and decorated in a sensitive style that sets off perfectly the many original features. It is an impressive house on approach, with a circular private drive and stone steps leading up to the entrance.

Inside, a reception hall displays a splendid staircase and to one side there is a spacious bay windowed drawing room with fine fireplace, and to the other side is a large dining room.

There is a cosy sitting room and study while a double bedroom, wet room and fabulous family bathroom with freestanding central clawfoot bath sit on the upper ground floor.

The living accommodation continues on the floor below with a charming farmhouse style dining kitchen. Here there are pine cupboards, a Belfast sink and Rangemaster cooker in a warm shade of red.

A family room has a terracotta tiled floor and woodburning stove, while a utility room, gym and wine cellar along with a boiler/laundry room provide versatile and practical space.

The remaining five bedrooms are on the first floor. All are well proportioned and enjoy lovely views across the garden.

The mainly lawned grounds include a seating area paved with Caithness slate and a wonderful children’s play area. Two stone outbuildings provide excellent storage/workshop space.

Laura Totten for Savills said: ‘This property sits in a truly idyllic location and yet a good range of amenities is within easy reach. It is a simply a superb period home for a growing family or those in search of an elegant country retreat and deserves to be viewed.’

For further details, click HERE.

Savills invites offers over £570,000 for Avaig.