Former chapel is picture postcard perfect

The most charming detached converted chapel in a serene fairy-tale woodland is now available.

Chapel Cottage, in Glendaruel, Colintraive, Argyll & Bute, is presented for sale by Robb Residential.

Chapel Cottage is a picture postcard delight. It was built by William Harrison Cripps who was the then owner of Glendaruel House. Cripps is said to be the London surgeon who removed King Edward’s appendix, the chapel was built in 1912 for his mistress and second wife, Giulia Ravogli, an Italian Opera Singer.

It was named St Sophia’s Chapel. Giula was a practicing Catholic and the chapel was built as there were no other RC chapels in the glen. The remains of William Harrison Cripps and those of his daughter are at charming stone burial sites within the grounds.

Chapel Cottage is situated in a location of great natural scenic beauty on the western side of Glendaruel. The house is set in a delightful west highland woodland glen and is surrounded by semi ancient native forest, and is accessed from a woodland track.

Chapel Cottage was designed and built in Gothic revival style with distinctive apsidal end at its eastern side. It has been completed in red stugged stone with smooth ashlar at pointed window mullions and door facings. There are stone carved and leaded crests and finials at roofline and the structure is protected by a category ‘B’ listing.

The accommodation is laid out over a single easily managed level and is on a fully open plan arrangement. Internally the property has feature pointed ecclesiastical windows with extensive stained and leaded glass, robust exposed roof timbers and trusses set on stone corbels, as well as exposed natural stone walls and pitch pine flooring.

Arched outer door entrance way to outer vestibule with red quarry tile floor, stone slab benches, exposed timbers and coat hooks, twin leaf arched outer doors to single open plan room of sitting and dining room and raised dais to further sitting and sleeping area, a log burning stove is at the heart of and warms the room and there is a floor of pitch pine.

There is a door to a neat kitchen (former vestry) with pitch pine panel to dado height, log burner in stone fireplace, exposed timbers at ceiling, pitch pine floor, door to rear hallway with twin arched doors to gardens, red quarry tile floor, hot tank store, modern fitted bathroom with instant shower over bath, general purpose store.

There is a good sized sub floor cellar offering general purpose stores, separate log, solid fuel and electrics store.

The gardens are bounded by steel railings and entered via a steel outer gate to a flag stone pathway leading to both main and secondary doors. The pathway is flanked by mature and broadly level lawns within which are tall evergreens, a number of mixed hardwood trees, rhododendrons, ferns, shrubs and bushes.

The Cowal Peninsula area is famous for its stunning natural scenic beauty with deep and narrow sea lochs and high-sided glens providing a boating route through from the Clyde estuary to Arran, Loch Fyne and the fishing village of Tarbert and on through the Crinan Canal to the Western Isles.

Colintraive (9 miles to the south) has a hotel with a friendly bar and an enviable reputation for pub and restaurant cuisine, an everyday provisions shop, post office, heritage centre, community garden and an all-weather bowling green.

From Colintraive there is a short and regular 5-minute Calmac ferry crossing to the neighbouring Island of Bute. The main town on Bute is Rothesay where there are local shops, a supermarket and a further ferry to the Clyde coast. The other main centre in the area is Dunoon which provides further shops, supermarket and services, in addition to two competing ferry services across the Clyde. Excellent local medical services are delivered from Tighnabruaich.

There is a local primary school at Glendaruel and secondary schooling is available at Dunoon Grammar, which has an excellent reputation. A school bus runs from Colintraive to Dunoon Grammar in the morning and afternoon to transport students to and from school. It is possible for some of the students to board at the school.

The area offers much in the way of relaxing outdoor pursuits, including yachting and boating, golf, fishing, hill walking and country walks in an area rich in history. The Cowal Way stretches from Portavadie on Loch Fyne and travels for some 31 miles to Arrochar through some of the most dramatic and picturesque sea and landscapes on the west coast.

Sea, river and loch fishing are also available in the area as are a number of shoots run either commercially or by syndicates. Some of the local estates allow stalking by arrangement.

The agents will consider offers over £115,000.

