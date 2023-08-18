First flat in Scotland’s most expensive block goes back on sale

A FLAT in the Hamilton Grand, dubbed Scotland’s “most expensive” residential development, has been put up for sale by its owner, with views overlooking the Old Course at St Andrews.

Flat 16 is the first apartment in the famous red sandstone block to come back to the market after the final flat in the development was sold at the start of this year.

Number 16 is on sale for offers over £2.3 million.

Some flats in the development originally sold for more than £4 million, with the price per square foot hitting more than £2,500, a figure akin to prime London locations and more than double the top prices paid in Edinburgh.

Jamie Macnab, a selling agent at estate agency Savills, which is marketing the flat, said: “The appeal of St Andrews and The Old Course is sometimes overlooked by UK buyers but attracts wealthy buyers from all over the world who love the game of golf.

“Most people assume that all of the buyers are American but the residents of Hamilton Grand are from all over the world, including several different European countries.

“This is a very rare opportunity to buy a piece of Scottish golfing heritage.”

Macnab added: “No 16 Hamilton Grand was one of the first units to sell after the refurbishment and is one of the best units in the building.

“It is central to the main elevation on the third floor.

“It has four arched windows and two balconies overlooking the 18th green of the world famous Old Course.”

Thomas Hamilton commissioned The Grand Hotel in 1895, which was the first building in Scotland to have a pneumatic lift and hot and cold running water in every bathroom.

The Air Ministry took over the building during the Second World War and used it as the Royal Air Force’s training headquarters.

The University of St Andrews bought the building after the war and turned it into a student residence known as Hamilton Hall.

Kohler & Co, which owns The Old Course Hotel, bought the Hamilton Grand in 2010 and converted it into 27 luxury flats.

Read more home and garden news from Scottish Field

Plus, don’t miss the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.