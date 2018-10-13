Farmhouse by yon bonnie banks of Loch Lomond

A stylishly updated farmhouse and converted stable block situated close to Loch Lomond is now on the market.

Presented for sale by Savills, Sheildaig Farm was built in 1804 and enjoys a quiet elevated position on the hillside at the southern end of Loch Lomond.

The property is just a short drive from the shores of the Loch and accessed from a private rhododendron lined lane.

This detached grey sandstone farmhouse has been sympathetically modified and upgraded forming excellent, well presented and proportioned family accommodation set around a cobbled courtyard.

Access to the courtyard is via a gravel driveway with parking for several cars, and through a gated archway. The principal entrance into the house is through double doors into the conservatory which successfully doubles as the reception hall; this then leads into the main body of the house.

The accommodation is all on one level and at its heart is the family room with open plan kitchen. The sitting area is light and bright thanks to windows to the side and there are fitted storage cupboards.

The kitchen is contemporary in style and includes a range of floor and wall cabinets, integrated appliances, a peninsula unit/breakfast bar which divides the kitchen and living space and a door which leads to the courtyard.

Off an inner hallway is a bedroom with en suite shower room, family bathroom and two storage cupboards.

The dining room accesses the breakfast room/second conservatory and enjoys lovely views over the garden.

Of special note is the impressive drawing room which has windows on two sides and glazed doors to the courtyard, along with a fireplace and mezzanine level which is currently used as a study. From the drawing room there is a further hallway with two additional bedrooms, one being the master with en suite bathroom.

The converted stable block contains three en suite bedrooms each with separate access.

Sheildaig is presently being run by the owners as a successful self catering business, it was run previously as an award wining licenced bed and breakfast.

Sheildaig sits in well maintained grounds which extend from stone pillars on the track and include a gravel driveway and parking area. The garden is mainly laid to grass with trees and shrubs. The cobbled courtyard has a sheltered raised patio area which is a sun trap in summer and a lovely place to sit outside.

Some of Britain’s most spectacular scenery is around the Loch Lomond area. The loch is crossed by the Highland boundary fault and the physical characteristics of lowland and highland Scotland can be seen within a few miles of each other.

For sporting enthusiasts opportunities abound in the area. The loch is well known for its water sports including wind surfing, sailing and excellent water skiing and wake boarding.

In addition, there is superb hill walking and climbing in the area. The Arrochar Alps include four Munros (mountains over 3,000 feet) and six Corbetts, the best known of which is The Cobbler. Ben Lomond is only minutes away by boat.

The Loch Lomond Golf Club boasts an international membership and was host to the annual Scottish Open Golf Championship. Other fantastic courses in the area include The Carrick, Buchanan Castle and many more, all within 15 miles.

The agents will consider offers over £695,000.

