An extraordinary A-listed Victorian Gothic mansion

An extraordinary Category A Listed Victorian Gothic mansion with outstanding original features is now on the market.

Presented for sale by Savills , Dalmoak Castle, near Dumbarton, is a Category A Listed castellated Tudor style Gothic mansion built circa 1866  1869 by the architect Alexander Watt (1827-1890) for John Aiken (1801-1875). The house was then inherited by his son James Aiken (1843-1928).

There is a wealth of original features including gun loop details, square plan tower, armorial plaque and monograms of the owner, James Aiken, on keystones.

The sumptuous interior includes a tripartite etched glass vestibule door, magnificent scagliola Corinthian columns, hardwood imperial staircase and three beautiful round arched stained glass windows on the landing depicting Celtic mythological scenes.

These beautiful windows show the origins of the owner, James Aiken, and are a tribute to glaziers WG and JJ Keir who are known for their work in Glasgow Cathedral.

These windows may be the largest stained glass windows in a private house in the United Kingdom.

During the Second World War the Royal Air Force used Dalmoak Castle as its local headquarters. In 1989 It became a nursing home and was fully restored in the 1990s.

Dalmoak Castle retains its current commercial use under Scotland Class 8 (residential school/college/training centre/nursing home).

The accommodation extends to approximately 9500 sq ft and includes 14 bedrooms, many with en suites, basement with wine cellar, offices/studies and a wonderful grand hallway with imperial staircase and arched stained glass windows on the landing.

The lavish public rooms include a drawing room, study, music room and formal dining room and there are tower rooms on the second and third floors with a roof terrace on the fourth floor.

The grounds surrounding Dalmoak Caste are mainly lawned. To the north there are the former stables which are now privately owned cottages.

Dalmoak Castle sits in a prime elevated position between Dumbarton and Renton in West Dunbartonshire. It is understood that a dwelling called Dalmoak has existed since the Middle Ages and was part of the Royal hunting ground of King Robert the Bruce.

Dumbarton and Renton are located to the south of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park; Dumbarton has its own primary and secondary school with private schooling available at Lomond School in Helensburgh. There is also a wide variety of private schooling available in Glasgow.

A good range of local shopping, transport and recreational facilities are available in Dumbarton, Alexandria and Renton and for sports enthusiasts there is superb hillwalking and climbing in the area. Loch Lomond is well known for its watersports including wind surfing, sailing and excellent water skiing. Off shore sailing is available in Rhu.

There are a number of well respected golf courses in the area including the Loch Lomond Golf Course which was host to the Scottish Open, with additional courses including Cardross, Dumbarton and Buchanan Castle.

The agents will consider offers over £895,000.

Click HERE to read more.