Escape to the country and see incredible views

A wonderful country home with views of Ben Lomond and beyond, and an additional two bedroom cottage, is now for sale.

Presented by Savills, Craighat is a wonderful country home which is thought to date from around 1875 and has been in the present family’s ownership for over 50 years. Traditionally late Victorian in design, it is stone built under a pitched slate roof and offers flexible accommodation over two levels.

Gates from the road to the driveway at the side lead to the front of Craighat where there is parking for several cars. Stone stairs lead from the front to double storm doors which open to the entrance vestibule which has a part glazed door leading to the entrance hallway.

The hall has exposed wooden floorboards and an open archway with Victorian style radiators.

The dining room to the right of the hallway has a sealed fireplace, dual aspect windows, a cornice, and again, stripped and polished wooden floors. The sitting room has views to the garden, an open fireplace with marble surround, Victorian style radiator, and cornicing.

The elegant and generously sized drawing room, again with wooden floor, has double doors leading to the garden and terrace, an open fireplace, cornice, and windows on three sides, beautifully framing the views across to Ben Lomond and beyond.

The views can be enjoyed from the window seats which have radiators beneath. The study also has access to the garden. The farmhouse style kitchen has tiled floors, a drying pulley, fitted wall cupboards and kitchen units and an oil-fired Aga in a warming shade of scarlet. A utility room with storage and sink and a WC complete the ground floor accommodation.

A fine stone staircase with cast iron balustrade and wooden hand rail leads the first floor landing.

Off here are four bedrooms and two family bathrooms, one with shower over the bath. The dual aspect master bedroom has fitted wardrobes; bedroom two enjoys views over the garden and has a wash hand basin; bedroom three has fitted wardrobes and storage into the eaves; while bedroom four includes a fitted vanity unit with wash hand basin and fitted cupboard.

In addition to the principal property there is an additional two bedroom cottage and garage.

The driveway leads to the attractive gardens, mainly laid to lawn with borders with a variety of maturing trees, shrubs and plants. There is a newly installed Victorian style greenhouse, a summer house, vegetable garden and access down through woodland to the river below (ownership does not extend to the river).

Craighat House is set in approximately two acres of charming grounds, three miles from Killearn which is an extremely popular village with a real community feel and has village stores, a pub with restaurants and a number of specialist shops.

Craighat is within the catchment area of the well-respected Balfron High School (5.5miles).

Private schooling can be found in Glasgow or at the many Perthshire schools which offer private education for day and boarding pupils.

Glasgow (15 miles), Scotland’s largest city, offers outstanding shopping, excellent theatres, world class galleries and a thriving business district.

The city can be accessed by rail via train stations at Milngavie and Bearsden (each about 9½ miles). Both have thriving town centres and excellent specialist shopping.

The acclaimed Buchanan Castle Golf Club is within only a few miles and is regarded by many as one of the area’s best courses. Other outdoor pursuits abound, with excellent low ground shooting on neighbouring estates and fishing on the nearby Endrick and Catter Burn. Loch Lomond is known widely for its water sports including sailing and water skiing from the nearby Milarrochy Bay.

The agents will consider offers over £695,000.

Click HERE to read more.