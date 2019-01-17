Balhaldie Farm is an equestrian property with extensive outbuildings which is now for sale.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Balhaldie Farm comprises of a modern three bedroomed dwelling house with garden grounds, equestrian facilities including stable block, outdoor arena woodlands, paddocks and former agricultural outbuildings extending in all to 8.4 Ha (20.7 acres).

The house was built approximately 40 years ago and is of brick and timber construction under a tiled roof and has recently undergone cosmetic upgrading externally and throughout.

The property is accessed via a sweeping private road which leads onto a gravelled driveway providing parking for several vehicles.

There are gardens to all four sides of the property and they include a decked patio, and a rear garden predominantly laid to lawn with herbaceous borders.

The gardens to the front provide a pretty outlook and are sheltered by the Toll Wood and stables with pretty hanging baskets, expanse of lawn and shrubs with decorative post and chain fencing.

Internally the property offers immaculate and generously proportioned accommodation over one level. Of particular note is the living room with patio doors leading to a south facing decked patio, ideal for alfresco dining.

The property has been completely upgraded including the installation of new windows, new fascia’s, new guttering, solid wood flooring throughout, new internal and external doors, new woodwork, freshly painted and new bathrooms installed.

The equestrian facilities include a newly refurbished stable block with nine loose boxes and tack room with covered access and storage passage at the rear.

In addition there is an all-weather lit outdoor arena. The two paddocks are well fenced and maintained. The property is a registered agricultural holding and the land may be suitable for a number of end uses beyond its existing equestrian purpose.

The additional outbuildings would also support a smallholding venture or commercial enterprise, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

They include a deep litter hen house, former piggery, pumping shed, hay shed and timber shed, all of which have been recently painted.

The agents will consider offers over £380,000.

