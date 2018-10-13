Enjoy scenic views over the sea to Orkney

An impressive home on the north coast of Scotland offering views over the sea to Orkney is now available for sale.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Old Scrabster House is in the coastal hamlet of Scrabster close to Thurso in Caithness.

The property is in a delightful setting with spectacular elevated views over Scrabster beach and harbour to Dunnet Head and Orkney.

The original house, which was built in 1834 on the site of the former Scrabster Castle, was considerably extended in the late 1880s and divided into two separate dwellings in the mid 1900s.

Old Scrabster House now comprises the original Georgian, north wing of the house with its elegant façade and stunning views.

The sellers have owned the property since shortly after it was divided and have sympathetically improved the house over the years to create a manageable family home.

The house retains many of its classic Georgian features with elegantly proportioned double aspect rooms filled with natural light, long sash windows, cornicing and the impressive, intricately carved front door.

The basement flat is bright and spacious; it can be accessed both internally and externally and, as well as providing supplementary accommodation, has been both a granny flat and a successful residential let.

The connecting staircase can be opened up to incorporate the basement rooms into the main house, or closed off to allow a self-contained private let.

This beautiful and dramatic Caithness coastline sits against a backdrop of spectacular mountain scenery, home to a wide variety of native wildlife and providing ideal hill walking and climbing.

Inland is the Flows National Nature Reserve, designated for its spectacular peat and wet lands, while the River Thurso, which runs through the heart of the Reserve, is a salmon and sea trout river of great renown drawing fishermen from across the world.

The North Coast 500 is an initiative designed to develop economic growth across the North Highlands.

The route has been enormously successful, attracting tourists from all over the world bringing with them a demand for goods and services. Old Scrabster House lies just off the route and offers the potential to provide holiday accommodation both in the house and flat.

The agents will consider offers over £260,000.

Click HERE for more details.