Elegance, comfort and views over the Solway Firth

A quality country house of elegance and comfort offering stunning views over the Solway Firth and beyond to the Lake District coastline is now for sale.

The Torrs, in Portling, Dalbeattie, is presented to the market by Galbraith.

The Torrs is the former residence of Sir Thomas McAlpine, the house was converted from a cottage in 1967. Now forming a substantial three bedroom linked detached with very generous reception space and wonderful master suite with Juliette balcony.

The present owner has further modernised and updated the property to a high standard during his time at the property. The beautifully landscaped gardens command an elevated site and the far reaching views can be enjoyed from the front decking area which allows you to absorb the views of the garden, surrounding countryside and Solway Firth.

The spacious living room has a solid wooden surround and overmantel fireplace and black tiled hearth, with wall mounted picture lights. Glazed double doors open to the garden room. This has oak flooring, a seating area to enjoy the surrounding views of garden, countryside and Solway coast beyond. There is a raised decking area, and a door leading to the garden.

The dining room is light, with windows to the front and rear. The fireplace has a tiled surround and wooden overmantel currently housing electric fire. The chimney could be opened up if required.

The sitting room has space for casual seating and relaxing. With wooden flooring, there is a door opening to the front porch. This front entrance to property has painted wood panelled half height walls.

The kitchen is fully fitted with modern appliances including dishwasher, double oven, microwave, wine cooler and oil fired four oven Aga. The kitchen is a spacious and light room enhanced with double doors which lead to the garden decking area, enjoying a spectacular coastal vista. There is ample space for a dining table.

The utility room has a quarry tiled floor, fitted wall cupboards and drawers, sink with drainage board, plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer, plus a Worcester boiler.

The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes to one side and a glazed door which leads onto semi-circular Juliette balcony with spectacular views over the Solway Firth to the Cumbrian hills beyond. A doors leads to the en-suite.

The dressing room/home office is currently used as a study. It has a fitted storage cupboard with both hanging and shelved storage space. The window has fabulous far reaching views of the Solway Coast.

Bedroom two is a double bedroom with views of the garden. It features a storage cupboard with both shelving and hanging rail, and an en-suite.

Bedroom three is a large double room enjoying views over the garden. It features a fitted wash basin and large built in wardrobe/storage cupboard.

The bathroom has been recently refurbished with bath and power shower over, additional detachable showerhead, W/C, pedestal wash hand basin and heated towel rail. There is a predominantly tiled wall covering, with wooden flooring.

The property benefits from new UPVC double glazed windows and doors. In addition there is a recently fitted oil fired Worcester boiler and mains pressure hot water system.

Portling is a small hamlet situated one mile from Colvend on the striking Solway Coast incorporating a stony beach at Port O’ Warren. Colvend village has a well stocked village shop, tea room, a primary school, church and a village hall which hosts a variety of events such as local produce markets, a post van three times a week, and is on a regular bus route. There is a 18 hole golf course at Colvend and a nine hole course at Craigieknowes Golf Club at Kippford.

The nearby town of Dalbeattie has a good range of shops, cafes, hotels, restaurants, primary and secondary schools, doctors’ surgery, solicitors, and a park with a boating lake and bandstand.

This property has a guide price of £435,000.

For more details, click HERE.