Eagle’s Green is the par-fect opportunity to buy

A premium housing development built on the site of the former Broomieknowe Golf Course has only a few homes remaining in its final phase of properties.

Eagle’s Green in Bonnyrigg, developed by CALA Homes (East), has only six homes left for sale – meaning buyers need to be quick in order to snap up one of the final properties at the popular Midlothian postcode.

The elegant four and five-bedroom properties from CALA’s award-winning Signature Collection offer the best of both worlds – close enough to travel into the capital yet far enough away to enjoy a slower pace of life, yet still with plenty on the doorstep.

Despite its rural feel, Eagle’s Green has a variety of local amenities nearby, including Scotland’s largest Dobbies Garden Centre and Eskbank’s Tesco Superstore.

Families will also be able to explore a range of attractions such as Dalkeith Country Park and Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World.

While couples and professionals can socialise and dine at a selection of bars and restaurants in Midlothian, including Gigi’s in Bonnyrigg itself as well as The Paper Mill in nearby Lasswade and The Sun Inn in Dalkeith.

Travelling into Edinburgh is also a breeze for commuters and families looking to enjoy the capital’s bright lights and sights, with strong transport links into the city centre available via Eskbank station, or via the Edinburgh City Bypass by car.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (East), said: ‘Midlothian has so much to offer both families and professionals alike, it is no wonder that homes in the region are in such high demand right now.

‘Eagle’s Green is the perfect choice for those who need swift access into the capital, but who still wish to enjoy an evening socialising locally with friends, or a weekend exploring the great outdoors on family adventures.

‘With great transport links, and an array of outstanding beauty spots to explore, paired with the incredibly spacious and sophisticated design of a CALA home, Eagle’s Green is the perfect place to live without having to compromise on lifestyle.’

One of the homes that is still available to savvy buyers is the development’s beautiful showhome – The Elliot (Plot 2).

The four-bedroom, detached family home with additional study has been designed with fluid, social living spaces firmly in mind. Priced at £535,000, as the showhome, the property is available with all its high end fixtures, mirrors, light fittings, curtains and blinds included, plus quality flooring throughout, making moving in as easy as possible.

Philip added: ‘The homes at Eagle’s Green are award-winning, popular housetypes which combine open-plan living and private spaces.

‘The properties offer the opportunity to move away from the hustle and bustle of the city, allowing families to upsize in a location that is still close enough to take advantage of all of Edinburgh’s amenities.

‘With homes selling fast, we urge those looking to move to the area to act now in order to secure one of the final properties at Eagle’s Green before it is too late.’

Reservations on a selection of the development’s final homes are available with CALA’s Part Exchange Service.

The properties at Eagle’s Green are priced from £455,000 to £580,000, with the showhome open daily from 11am until 5.30pm for viewings.

For more information on the development click HERE.