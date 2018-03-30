Dragons Den hopeful plans big estate changes

An Aberdeenshire businessman who turned down an £80,000 investment from BBC2’s Dragon’s Den is planning to bring 14 residential plots to the market on the beautiful Elrick estate.

Working with Savills, the plots form part of the House of Elrick estate, owned by Stuart Ingram, and is where he operates an onsite distillery.

They sit within the rolling green acres of Elrick House. Built at the height of the Scottish Enlightenment period in 1720 this former stately home is rich in history and is currently being restored to its former glory.

There are further plans to convert the estate’s farm buildings into a leisure and art studio and approval has been granted to create a gin still, bar and restaurant within the secluded walled garden of Elrick House.

The plots will enjoy an idyllic rural setting, within walking distance of Newmachar Village and will be located over two adjacent sites: the first has planning permission for eight detached houses and the second for six.

The new settlement will nestle among stunning scenery comprising ancient woodlands and rolling fields, and Newmachar Village will be easily walkable via a new footpath.

Stuart said: ‘We have big plans for the House of Elrick. I am so delighted that the Dragons loved the product enough to invest – I was quite overwhelmed with the response.

‘But ultimately, it wasn’t the right decision for me or the brand. The gin distillery is only a part of the bigger picture – this includes opening a second distillery and a restaurant serving sustainable, local, food with a creative twist, all the while staying true to our heritage.’

Claire Robison of Savills added: ‘The House of Elrick brand, along with a lovely countryside setting and nearby local amenities at Newmachar, makes this a very attractive option for self-builders.

‘Many have been put off self-build in the past due to a lack of available funding however Savills Property Finance have committed to working with the Self Build Plot Solutions concept to help secure finance if required.

‘We launched Savills Self Build and Plot Solutions in 2017, recognising the growing trend of buyers who want to build their own home to suit their needs.

‘This project offers an opportunity to do that and be part of something very exciting in a glorious setting.’

Click HERE learn more about House of Elrick gin enterprise.