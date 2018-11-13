Downsizing can lead to the start of a new life

You’ve made the decision. The kids have flown the family home and you’re ready to sell up and move to a more compact property.

It’s an exciting time. There are lots of advantages to downsizing, including lower heating bills, and fewer rooms to clean – which means more time to spend on what you would like to do.

Downsizing also helps you unlock the equity in your existing property, freeing up funds to spend on, well, anything you like!

But there are other, less obvious benefits too. Moving from a home to an apartment means no stairs to climb in later years and nothing is too far away if you need it. And if you’re lucky enough to find a ground floor property, chances are you will have outside space to enjoy, without the labour of love that a bigger garden brings.

If you choose to move to a brand new home, you have the peace of mind of moving into a sustainable, beautifully decorated property that requires minimal maintenance.

Mactaggart & Mickel Homes’ Milverton Grange luxury apartments at Lower Whitecraigs, south of Glasgow are perfect for downsizing as they have generous storage and feel extremely spacious.

There’s lift access to the upper floors, and ground floor apartments with sundecks are available. And right now, three ground floor properties are available with half of the Land & Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) paid by Mactaggart & Mickel Homes.

For example, the Erskine is a three bedroom apartment with underfloor heating throughout. The open plan living, dining and kitchen space opens to a tranquil garden that catches the afternoon and evening sun. The kitchen has Silestone worktops, a five-zone induction hob and fully fitted AEG appliances and the bedrooms include generous built in wardrobes, plus two ensuites.

Priced at £519,995, the LBTT offer means a saving of £12,675. Location-wise, Milverton Grange has Whitecraigs and Giffnock train stations nearby, numerous bus services on the door step, and fast access to the M8. Rouken

Glen Park is just a few minutes away with plenty of walking and cycle paths. The area also offers fantastic shopping and a wide selection of restaurants and bars.

Mactaggart & Mickel Homes have been designing and constructing quality homes in sought-after locations since 1925. Their current Scottish developments are in Edinburgh & the Lothians, Glasgow, Renfrewshire, Ayrshire and across the Central Belt.