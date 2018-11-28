Property pair become chartered surveyors

Galbraith’s rural surveying team is celebrating after two of its rural surveyors, Jennifer Jeffrey and Isla King, successfully passed their Assessment of Professional Competence.

The duo are now members of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Jennifer Jeffrey joined Galbraith’s Edinburgh office in 2016 after graduating from Scotland’s Rural College with a degree in Rural Business Management. She is involved in a wide range of valuation and professional consultancy across the Scottish Borders and Lothians as well as assisting with estate management.

Jennifer said: ‘I am delighted to have become a member of RICS following the culmination of the APC and my academic studies. The support from the Galbraith rural team and the extensive array of professional work I have undertaken to date was key to my success. I look forward to continuing to develop my expertise and offer exceptional service to our clients.’

Isla King is also a newly qualified rural surveyor, based in the Aberdeen office. Her brief includes sales, valuations and estate management.

Isla graduated from SRUC Edinburgh in 2016 with a BA in Rural Business Management, a course which is accredited by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

She said: ‘Working from the Aberdeen office has provided me with a range of opportunities in an area new to me. Training with a diverse firm such as Galbraith meant it was very easy to approach colleagues for guidance utilizing the breadth of the firm’s expertise. I am looking forward to working more closely with clients now that I am fully qualified.’

Galbraith sold approximately 80 farms and blocks of land this year, comprising in excess of 20,000 acres of agricultural land with a total value of over £70 million.

The firm’s forestry department currently manages over 18,000 hectares of woodland, ranging from commercial plantations and conservation sites to traditional mixed policy woodlands.

Having handled the sale of over half of all the sporting estates sold in Scotland in the last year, worth over £68 million and encompassing 70,000 acres of land, Galbraith also offers an exclusive buying service for private clients looking to purchase an estate in Scotland.