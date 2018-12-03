A country house set in scenic surroundings

A truly outstanding substantial detached country house set within the beautiful Scottish countryside is now available.

Glen Tachur House is presented to the market by Bell Ingram, and is located in Barrhill, near Girvan in South Ayrshire, offering mature garden grounds of approximately six acres.

The property forms part of a pocket of three houses, the principal one being Glen Tachur, along with a converted three bedroom coachouse, and detached bungalow/workshop. There is also a 100ft long stable block, three garages, and a staff flat in the main house. The whole property is for sale as one lot inside its own private gated entrance.

The property was initially built as a Royal Hunting Lodge and was later used as a successful country house hotel.

The property offers a flexible and well proportioned layout of accommodation being suitable for both private and business use and could lend itself to a variety of uses including a hotel, holiday home, B&B, cattery, kennels, equestrian facility (seven stables), garage/car sales, and many more potential business opportunities.

There is a professional post production recording studio within the main house. The studio/equipment is for sale by separate negotiation. The property has three phase electrics and wiring/plumbing for a commercial kitchen. There is a gold pump commercial heating system.

There are also Sky TV points in every room (hard wired). Although the house has been upgraded to include modern bathroom/shower suites the house has retained a wealth of its outstanding original features including wood panelling, large open fires and original wooden floors.

Glen Tachur House is situated outside the village of Barrhill which lies on the boundary of South Ayrshire, close to the border of Dumfries and Galloway, and is surrounded by some of Scotland’s most unspoilt scenery.

A range of amenity exists in Barrhill including village shop, railway station, and primary school. A wider range of amenities can be found in Girvan (approx 11 miles north) or Newton Stewart (approx 18 miles south).

With rail links to Glasgow and being within driving distance of Prestwick and Glasgow airports (36 and 73 miles respectively) the location allows for commuting to all major cities in the UK.

The surrounding scenic countryside offers many country pursuits including shooting and fishing with the famous salmon river, the Stinchar nearby.

The Galloway Hills and the Galloway Forest are areas of outstanding beauty and offer excellent hill and forest walking, birdwatching, mountain biking, and further north the Ayrshire coastline has some of the most famous golfing links in the world, including Turnberry, Prestwick and Troon.

This property has a fixed price of £800,000. Alternatively, the main house can be purchased for £575,000, and the rest of the site for £225,000.

Click HERE for more information.