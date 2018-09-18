Beautiful mansion with parkland and a boathouse

Ardlamont House is a handsome detached Georgian house near Tighnabruaich, in Argyll and Bute.

Protected by a category B listing, it is presented for sale by Robb Residential. The property dates from approximately 1820 and is laid out over two storeys with a garden level.

Following the destruction of Toward Castle in the 17th century, Ardlamont became the principal residence of the Lamonts of Lamont. In 1818 Major General John Lamont, who had fought in the Napoleonic wars, resolved to ‘build a house fit for my family on the most limited and frugal plan’. This plan seems to have involved the rebuilding of the main block of the existing house by Thomas Napier, a mason in Rothesay, and the retention of the early 18th century two storey gabled wings.

The Watson family bought the estate as a summer retreat in 1894 when some alterations were made. Further significant alterations were made in 1972/3.

The house is of harled finish with painted smooth ashlar at quoins, window mullions and door frames. At the front, a pilastered entrance vestibule is approached by splayed stone stairs, and at the rear a feature piended projecting bay canopy porch protects a high round arched door with fan light above. The architecture is clean and well balanced; a feature of Ardlamont house is large detailed astragal fenestration which floods the property with natural light.

Throughout Ardlamont House there has been the careful and sensitive preservation of many period features including dressed pitch pine timbers, timber and stone working open fires, detailed cornice and plaster work, charming original bull eye glazing.

Outer front vestibule to main reception hallway, Imperial staircase to first floor and garden levels, two pine lined cloakrooms, door to rear flagged stone floor outer canopy, fine drawing room, with communicating access to drawing room study, and communicating access to hall.

The impressive Imperial central staircase leads to half and to full landings, bedroom two, (master suite) of bedroom on raised dais, en suite dressing room, en suite bathroom, bedroom three, bedroom four with wash hand basin and fitted wardrobes, bathroom, shower room, bedroom five, wc and bedroom six.

Staircase down to garden level lower hallway, leading to bedroom seven with open fire, bedroom eight, games room with feature open fire, bedroom nine with en suite shower room and walk in wardrobe. The inner hallway leads to a garden level bathroom, and laundry with twin Belfast sinks.

There is a Coachmans Cottage with outer door to well-equipped and fitted kitchen, open plan sitting and dining room with working open fire, and steps up to bedroom with en suite shower room. There is a door to the connecting staircase to the main house.

The Chauffeurs Apartment has an outside staircase to the first floor, outer door leading to entrance hallway, well equipped fitted kitchen, bathroom, sitting room, twin bedrooms and small laundry room. There is a cupboard with stud partition wall to the main house connecting staircase.

Ardlamont House is situated at the southern tip of the Ardlamont peninsula, from where the house gets its name. The south end of the Ardlamont peninsula is highly scenic with the mouth of Loch Fyne on its western side and the mouth of the famous Kyles of Bute to its eastern side. From the foreshore there are southerly and often dramatic aspects of the high tops of the neighbouring island of Arran and south down the Kilbrannan sound.

Six miles to the north of Ardlamont House is the picturesque and highly scenic coastal village of Tighnabruaich. The village is a well-known sheltered anchorage with moorings that are always lively with the comings and goings of boating and yachting craft. One of its highlights is the regular berthing of the famous Waverley, reputed to be the world’s last sea going paddle steamer. Always a sight to behold as she berths at Tighnabruaich pier with day trippers.

The village centre has a doctor’s surgery and local amenities that cater for everyday needs. A bus service runs from Tighnabruaich to both Rothesay and Dunoon.

The area is famous for its dramatic natural scenic beauty; yachtsmen and women the world over sail through the scenic Kyles from the Clyde marinas and on through the Crinan canal and out to the Hebridean islands. A new marina and restaurant complex at Portavadie is six miles to the west and offers facilities such as a leisure centre with indoor and outdoor infinity pool and beauty treatment rooms. Portavadie also hosts facilities supporting great mountain bike trails in the area.

The area offers much in the way of relaxing outdoor pursuits. Tighnabruaich Golf Club is a scenic and challenging nine-hole golf course. There is tennis and inevitably, a famous sailing school.

Sea, river and loch fishing are also available in the area, as are a number of commercially run shoots. Some of the local estates allow stalking by arrangement.

The agents will consider offers over £750,000.

For more details click HERE.