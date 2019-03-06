Attractive new build home in a handy location

A new build detached family home located in a small hamlet in a semi-rural location is now for sale.

Presented to the market by Bell Ingram, 11 Rosie Brae is currently under construction and is a detached family home in a semi-rural location with a fine balance of public rooms and bedrooms.

Three generous public rooms offer a formal dining room, a sitting room and a family room off the kitchen, with patio doors leading to the garden.

The breakfasting kitchen will have an island, Range cooker, dishwasher and a fridge freezer. There is a separate utility room.

Of the four bedrooms, one is on the ground floor. Two of the bedrooms have en suite shower rooms. There is a family bathroom and a shower room on the ground floor. Off the first floor landing is a study with a Velux window.

Further features of the property will include 2.7 metre ceiling heights on the ground floor, oak doors, white sanitary ware with tiling to dado height, high gloss cream kitchen units with oak wood block effect worktops, and appliances.

The small hamlet of Drunzie is located in a very accessible position between the villages of Glenfarg and Milnathort.

Surrounded by picturesque countryside, and in a tranquil location, commuting to Perth, Dundee and Edinburgh is still quick and easy, with the M90 just a few miles away. Glenfarg and Milnathort offer general stores, post office and banking, and primary schooling.

Perth, which has recently achieved city status, is around 13 miles away, and has an excellent range of shops, supermarkets and professional services in addition to a concert hall, art galleries and Scone Palace.

There is National Hunt racing and polo at Scone, which also hosts the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trusts annual Scottish Fair. Perth is a gateway to the Highlands with ample opportunities for hillwalking and skiing at both Glen Shee and Aviemore.

There are golf courses at Milnathort, Kinross and Perth, and the Championship courses at Gleneagles. The River Tay provides salmon fishing and closer to home at Loch Leven there is brown trout fishing. Pheasant shooting can be rented locally on nearby estates.

The Ochil Hills are a popular destination for hill walkers and mountain bikers.

Please note that the images used are of a completed house at Rosie Brae and are for illustrative purposes only.

This property has a fixed price of £365,000.

Click HERE for more details.