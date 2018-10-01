Architect-designed home offers unspoilt views

A beautifully architect-designed eco home in an outstanding location close to the coastline and with magnificent views over the Western Isles and Torridons is now for sale.

Presented for sale by Strutt & Parker, Luachran is a home truly at one with its surroundings, a property which is beautifully appointed and finished to an impressive standard throughout.

The property is located in an area of great natural beauty with a wonderful coastline and unparalleled views. Completed in 2006 the accommodation has a contemporary design and feel and provides bright and airy living space over two levels.

The property is approached by a gated driveway leading to a tarmacadam parking area. Access is via a covered walk way which connects the house to the garage. Entrance is through the hallway, which has a storage cupboard located off and a modern utility room with sliding cupboard and base storage units. This leads to a further doorway and the main living space.

The quality and finish becomes clear and features include French oak staircase, fossilised sandstone and travertine flooring, under floor heating, and wood burning stove.

The clever design of the property creates an indoor-outdoor lifestyle theme and allows this beautifully crafted home to attract a great deal of natural light whilst maximising its fantastic views and position.

The main living space on the ground floor is predominately open plan and the accommodation flows well from the elevated sitting room with its cathedral ceiling and wood burning stove to the dining area with fantastic views and a door giving access into the gardens.

The kitchen comes well equipped with a range of wall and base storage units, exposed beams, tiled splashbacks, Corian worktops, breakfast bar and Rangemaster. On the opposite wing, there is a double bedroom and a shower/sauna room fitted with a modern suite comprising wc, wash hand basin, heated towel rail and walk in shower as well as a sauna.

The French oak staircase leads to the upper level and landing where there are great storage facilities and further flexible accommodation with oak flooring throughout, comprising two double bedrooms, one with access to an elevated balcony, and a family bathroom with bath, walk in shower, wc, wash hand basin, heated towel rail and wall and floor tiling.

Planning permission has been granted for an additional 115m2 dwelling within the grounds of the property, application number 16/00522/FULL refers and can be viewed HERE.

This property has 0.46 acres of land.

Outside, a gated driveway leading to large tarmacadam parking area, garage, covered walk way, outside store, landscaped gardens with plant and shrub borders, polytunnel and wrap around timber decked sun terraces.

North Erradale is an idyllic coastal crofting community on the western coast of Ross-shire overlooking the stunning coastline to Skye. Wester Ross is known for its superb scenery, white sandy beaches, wide open spaces and diverse wildlife.

North Erradale is located around six miles north west of Gairloch, on the popular NC500 route and is convenient for all local amenities and outdoor pursuits including golfing, sailing, mountain biking and hill walking. Gairloch has a post office, bank, schools, health centre, hotels and shops.

Within the vicinity are several well-known mountains including Slioch, Beinn Eighe, Liathach, and Beinn Alligin.

The agents will consider offers over £360,000.

Click HERE for further details.