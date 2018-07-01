An ideal home for the whole family in Fife

A Fife property with an attractive harled exterior under a red pan-tiled roof is now for sale.

18 Burnside North in North Cupar, Fife, is presented for sale by Galbraith, and the well-presented accommodation is arranged over two floors.

The ground floor comprises awell proportioned sitting room, modern kitchen, w/c and hall.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms along with family bathroom and hall.

With access from the rear hall and also independent pend access from the street there is an attractive enclosed slabbed rear courtyard with additional raised chipped area of garden ground.

This home is set in a popular residential area just a short walk from the centre of Cupar which offers an excellent comprehensive range of local facilities.

The house is also very well placed for speedy access to the golfing Mecca of St Andrews (nine miles), the ancient and historic university town renowned world wide as the Home of Golf.

The thriving city of Dundee (14 miles), already home to Scott’s RSS Discovery and shortly to be the location of the new V & A museum, provides a comprehensive offering of city shops, services and amenities with Perth about a half hour drive to the north-west and Edinburgh about an hour’s drive to the south.

Home to an array of wildlife the beautiful rolling countryside around Cupar comprises a lovely mix of farmland, coastline, hill and river the result being a fine choice for the outdoor enthusiast.

There is considerable scope for walking, cycling, riding, sailing and of course golf with many highly regarded courses in the area including the Championship Course at Carnoustie and The Old Course at St Andrews.

In terms of days out the wide open spaces of the Lomond Hills and the pretty fishing villages of Fife’s quaint East Neuk are within comfortable driving distance.

There are good sandy beaches at Elie, Tentsmuir and St Andrews along with a number of popular National Trust for Scotland properties in the area including Kellie Castle, Hill of Tarvit and Falkland Palace.

There are railway stations in Cupar, Leuchars, Ladybank and Markinch with Edinburgh airport about one hour to the south. The regional airport at Dundee offers a good selection of short haul flights.

The agents will consider offers over £145,000.

