An exclusive property offering perfect Serenity

An immaculately presented detached home in an exclusive countryside location is now on the property market.

Galbraith present Serenity Lodge, an outstanding home occupying a large site extending to over half an acre in Netherley, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

The property is tucked away within a small cluster of executive homes and surrounded by woodland and countryside. The accommodation exceeds the demands for modern family living with good flowing space, large windows and versatile rooms with endless space, all combining to create a wonderful home spanning two levels. The outdoor space is also well designed with mature landscaped garden grounds, private patio areas and the detached double garage.

As one enters the welcome entrance hall to the left there is the principle reception room with dual aspect and multi fuel stove, this sitting room continues through to the garden room and both these rooms open out to the garden patio. The impressive family room/ kitchen offers a thoughtfully designed luxury kitchen with working, storage and informal dining space.

The family area has a wood burning stove and on semi open plan is the dining room. Also accessed from the kitchen is the utility room and from the hall is a study / bedroom six and cloak room. Completing the accommodation to the ground floor is an impressive games room, complete with fully functioning bar area and two separate patio doors leading outside.

Continuing upstairs, there is the beautiful master suite with dressing room, contemporary ensuite shower room including sauna. There are four further full sized double bedrooms, all of which have built in wardrobes and lastly the main luxury family bathroom. In addition to the upstairs accommodation is a large fully floored loft room, presently used as excellent storage space, although thought perfect to convert into additional accommodation with the necessary consent.

Serenity Lodge sits in around 0.52 of an acre with a South West facing garden. The garden has been beautifully landscaped and maintained to create a private garden bound by trees, hedging and fencing. Lying closest to the house is a walled patio area which continues under the canopy to the front and steps lead up to the lawn A further practical area of garden lies to the rear, perfect for accommodating storage facilities for wood, bins and outdoor equipment.

The house has a private entrance with electric gates and the tarred drive way leads up to a large parking area with access to the detached double garage. The garage has two separate single doors and has power and light.

Serenity Lodge is located in the sought after Netherley area which lies between Stonehaven on the coast and towards Maryculter to the west. With its vast farmland and stunning rolling countryside, Netherley is a popular location for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city living and enjoy the great outdoors, whilst being only 10 miles from Aberdeen. Schooling is provided at Lairhillock Primary School whilst secondary education is catered for at Mackie Academy in Stonehaven.

Private education is catered for both within Aberdeen and also at Lathallan School, Johnshaven. Located around 5 miles from the property is the stunning seaside town of Stonehaven.

Stonehaven is a very popular coastal town enjoying a large tourist trade throughout the year with many taking advantage of the stunning beach, tranquil harbour with bars and restaurants and large open air swimming pool.

In addition the town has a real sense of community spirit with many amenities located within including an array of shops, hotels, restaurants, health centre, leisure centre, supermarket and a 18 hole golf course.

The property is also located only around 5 miles from Milltimber and the access onto the new Aberdeen Western Peripheral Road (AWPR), which provides exceptionally easy access to both the North & South of Aberdeen.

The agents will consider offers over £675,000.

