Attractive home with equestrian facilities

Exceptional equestrian facilities are on offer at this impressive property.

Barrowsgate Cottage is an immaculate four bedroom detached cottage with an elevated southerly aspect and enjoying a peaceful Aberdeenshire countryside location with impressive open views.

There is a detached double garage, good garden grounds, stables for up to 10 horses, flood lit all weather arena and various additional equestrian facilities, around 6.8 acres in total, of which 5.8 acres are well-defined and fenced paddocks.

Barrowsgate Cottage is entered through a vestibule, which in turn leads to the main entrance hall.

The incredibly versatile lounge/conservatory/dining room is a superb family room with southerly aspect and wood burning stove, family room / bedroom five with south facing bay window and quality dining kitchen, designed and built by Drumoak Kitchens and with a separate dining area.

Utility room / boot room. The master bedroom has French doors leading out to a patio and has a luxury ensuite shower room. Double bedroom two has a southerly aspect and ensuite shower room, double bedroom three has a walk in wardrobe and ensuite shower room and finally bedroom four is also a double room with French doors to the patio and double fitted wardrobes. Completing the accommodation is the main family bathroom.

The entire outdoor space at Barrowsgate Cottage really does create endless opportunities and flexibility for any potential buyer to create their own wonderful countryside lifestyle.

At present the equestrian facilities are all for personal use but it’s also thought perfect for any buyer looking to run a livery yard, subject to the necessary consents.

A fully enclosed garden, laid to lawn, lies to the rear and a generous sheltered patio lies closest to the house. To the front there is a further large grass garden creating space around the property.

Large granite stone chip parking area to the front and a detached double garage located to the east side of the house, with two single up and over doors, power and light.

In total there stands approximately 5.6 acres of grazing land divided into eight fields and enclosed by electric fencing. This land is well-defined and located immediately to the front of the house facing south.

Barrowsgate Cottage has direct access to woodland at the rear suited for riding, cycling and walking. Importantly this provides safe and picturesque hacking trails without going near any main roads.

All weather flood lit riding arena has a sheltered position to the rear and extends to 49m x 24m. The arena is enclosed by quality fencing and is conveniently located immediately behind the Canadian barn with rubber matting entrance. There are three entrances to the arena; two double and one single entrance. High quality four horse walker with rubber matting.

The Canadian Barn offers exceptional stabling for eight horses. Six of which are 12’ x 12’ and the remaining two are 12’ x 11’. Furthermore there is a wash bay with shower unit and rubber matting, solarium and tack room with kitchen area. Outdoor sensor lighting, hot and cold water.

Detached stable block with two additional stables, 12’ x 16’and 12’12’. The larger stable would be ideal as a foaling box. Hay shed of 13’ x 12’3 and separate tack room.

There are two storage sheds. Open log store and W/C with lockable storage room.

Barrowsgate Cottage is located around six miles from the town of Banchory and is located in the attractive village of Drumoak.

Sitting on the periphery of the village, a short drive takes you to Banchory, with a wealth of amenities including a health centre, shops, banks, post office, filling station, hotels and supermarkets. Equally Peterculter is only four miles towards Aberdeen City with good additional amenities.

Regular bus services are available from Drumoak with links to Aberdeen and Banchory.

Schooling is provided at Drumoaks new Primary School which is located a short walk from Barrowsgate Cottage and secondary education is catered for at Banchory Academy. Private schools are also located within the city including Robert Gordon’s College, Albyn School, The International School and St Margaret’s School for Girls.

Aberdeen is some 10 miles, and provides all the leisure, recreational and entertainment facilities expected from the oil capital of Europe. It also provides good transport links with a mainline railway station and is host to an airport providing both domestic and international flights.

The agents will consider offers in the region of £650,000.

For more information, visit HERE.