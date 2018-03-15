A stunning conversion to be found in Fife

A Georgian house meets the contemporary in Ferrymuir Stables, a superb stables and coachhouse property conversion.

Presented to the market by Savills, Ferrymuir Stables can be found at Beechgrove Rise, Cupar, Fife.

Within the tranquil grounds of Ferrymuir House on the outskirts of Cupar, sit the B listed former stables and coach house, now an outstanding residential property.

Forming a U shaped layout, there is a charming enclosed landscaped courtyard in the centre, and while the Georgian character has been beautifully preserved externally with restored stonework and reinstated windows providing an entirely original façade, inside is another story.

A bold contemporary design finished to the highest of standards has been lavished through the property; and the 21st century feel is not limited just to the look of the interior; technology has also been thoughtfully incorporated, including an integrated speaker system throughout the main accommodation and zoned underfloor heating thermostatically controlled in each room and fed by a ground source heat pump.

This is a property that makes an impression as soon as you arrive, with a fabulous reception hall and grand double height ceiling created from the original archway entrance.

Next comes the spectacular orangery, a wonderfully light entertaining space thanks to the multiple windows and French doors opening onto the courtyard.

The dining room and sitting room are divided by a deep partition which houses a double sided gas fire. This large and airy living space has French doors opening onto the garden, ambient lighting and an engineered walnut floor.

The stylish kitchen is excellently equipped with an extensive range of fitted cabinets and numerous high quality integrated appliances.

Bedroom accommodation is generous, with five good sized doubles, all with super-luxurious en suite facilities.

There is a double garage and a neatly planted garden that includes lawn, borders and trees.

Anna Gardiner for Savills said: ‘Ferrymuir Stables is the perfect property for a buyer attracted to the look of a period house but with a love of contemporary interiors.

‘Refurbished to an immaculate level, it is in move-in condition, and the courtyard setting gives this spacious family home an exceptionally secure and private feel.’

The agents will consider offers over £795,000.

Click HERE for more details.