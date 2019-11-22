A spacious villa in a first class location

An impressive bespoke five bedroom villa located near Glasgow is now on the property market.

Traditionally built by John Dickie Homes, this is a once in a generation opportunity to purchase one of two detached villas set back from Eaglesham Road in Newton Mearns.

Presented for sale by Rettie and Co, the property itself offers extremely generous accommodation formed over two levels stretching to around 3,000 sq ft with the current owners adding on a Mozolowski and Murray conservatory.

The property itself has an excellent balance of bedrooms to public rooms with perfect mix of en suite bathrooms and extremely generous living accommodation.

In terms of accommodation the property is entered through a porch and from there into a welcoming reception hallway with staircase and storage. There is a front facing bay windowed lounge with gas fire and fire surround at its focal point.

There is a superb dining size kitchen with a host of wall and floor mounted units and integrated appliances with the kitchen in turn having French doors that open up on to the garden.

From the kitchen there is access to the dining area and from there access into the Mozolowski and Murray conservatory with vaulted glass ceiling and beautiful views over the garden.

There is a further sitting room, a guest WC and cloakroom with the accommodation completed by a very useful utility room with a door on to the garden.

The staircase accesses a generous galleried upper landing where there are five bedrooms, four of which feature integrated storage with the master benefitting from a walk in closet as well as a generous en suite bathroom. Bedrooms 2 and 3 also benefit from en suite shower rooms.

The accommodation is completed by a further family bathroom.

In addition, the property has double glazed windows and warmth is provided by gas central heating. There are also lovely touches such as an integrated sound system through the main public areas of the property.

To the outside is a gated and mono block driveway which provides multiple off street parking and leads to a double integrated garage with up and over electric doors.

The garage in turn has a courtesy door that enters into the reception hallway.

To the rear of the property there is a good size garden. The garden is laid mainly to lawn and bordered to the periphery by high hedging ensuring a great deal of privacy.

The agents will consider offers over £725,000.

Visit HERE for more details.