A spacious home complete with helicopter hangar

A modern spacious home in central Scotland is currently on the market.

Glencotha, near Lanark, South Lanarkshire, is presented for sale by Galbraith.

Glencotha was built in 2002 of a timber frame and rendered blocked work under a slate roof. It is particularly well designed with spacious public areas and reception rooms which take full advantage of the views.

The kitchen and bathroom fittings are of a high quality and particular features include a steel spiral staircase, a contemporary wood burning stove in the dining area and extensive, Australian timber flooring.

The family accommodation, which has oil fired central heating and full double glazing is arranged on two floors. The front door opens into a large hallway leading to the split level sitting room and dining room. Patio doors from the sitting room give access to the raised decking which runs along the south east side of the house.

The kitchen is well-equipped and includes a breakfast bar for family meals. The family room also enjoys fine views and access to the decking whilst the study, currently used as a playroom, could also be used as a bedroom as it is located next to the shower room.

The former double garage, now converted into a gym, has direct access from the house.

On the first floor the master bedroom is a luxurious room with ensuite bathroom (including Jacuzzi bath and shower cabinet) and built in wardrobes.

There are three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom with free standing rolltop bath. Bedroom five is a spacious room located over the gym and is ideal for use as a home office if required. It has separate access from the ground floor.

Outside electric gates lead from the minor public road to the paved driveway and parking area on the north side of the house. Located just to the east is the superb steel framed, fully enclosed outbuilding.

Originally built as a hangar for a helicopter it has a concrete floor, electric door, oil fired space heating and staging providing storage on two floors. It measures 45 feet x 35 feet.

The garden and grounds surround and protect the house and are simply laid out for ease of maintenance. The paddock lies to the north.

Glencotha is situated in a rural location about one mile north of Lanark with outstanding views over unspoilt countryside to the south and east.

Lanark provides an excellent range of local shopping facilities and a fast commuter rail service to Glasgow (about 50 minutes).

In addition there are rail connections to Edinburgh and the south at Carstairs. The M74 and M8 motorways are within easy reach.

Glencotha lies in the catchment area for Robert Owen Memorial Primary School and Lanark Grammar school and there is a large medical centre in Lanark.

There are numerous leisure and sporting amenities in the area. These include walks along the Clyde Valley and in the surrounding hills, golf courses at Lanark and Carnwath, a multi-screen cinema complex at Hamilton and the world heritage site of New Lanark.

The agents will consider offers over £625,000.

