A property gem that has everything you could want

A stunning coastal property situated in a fabulous, elevated position, a stones throw away from the beach is now for sale.

Leim, on the Isle Of Gigha, is presented to the market by Strutt & Parker, and the six-bedroom property would make a wonderful home, holiday home or a charming boutique bed & breakfast for those seeking an income and the advantages of the island way of life.

Leim Farm was renovated and extended in 2008, however there is further development potential with current, detailed planning permission in place for two self-catering properties in the courtyard.

The house is entered through the double height, circular reception hall that extends into the large, open-plan sitting/dining room. This benefits from both a wall mounted gas fire and a Piazzetta multi-fuel fire with integral remote controlled fan kit which supplies hot air to the kitchen, family bathroom and master bedroom.

To the left is a snug with an open fire, French windows and sea-views on two sides. There is also a family bathroom with a large corner Jacuzzi jet whirlpool bath.

To the right of the sitting room/dining room is an impressive library with coal-effect gas fire and bespoke oak bookcases incorporating a hidden door.

There is a well-equipped kitchen/ breakfast room with Mercury dual fuel range cooker, oak units with a built-in fridge and granite worktops, dresser and a large island unit as well as a useful utility room.

The ground floor has a double bedroom with an en-suite shower room as well as a further bedroom and a shower room/WC. There is also an impressive 17ft exercise pool with counter current and a sauna. Off the pool-room is a large study, currently furnished as a double bedroom. On the first floor, there is a striking sitting room/cinema with wonderful views from west and south facing windows with access to a large, raised terrace.

The sitting room is equipped with a screen, projector and surround sound system.

Off the sitting room there is a gym/exercising room with east and west facing windows and stairs leading down to the garage. Along the hallway there is a spacious games room with a snooker table and built in fridge and sink units, ideal for informal entertaining.

The master bedroom suite is also found on the first floor with a dual aspect floor to ceiling windows both offering sea-views, one accessing a small south facing balcony overlooking the bay. There is also a large en-suite bathroom with a Jacuzzi bath and a dressing room. The brightly lit landing is accessed from the ground floor by a curved oak staircase.

Off the landing there is a double bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and nursery, a single bedroom and an office.

The property enjoys a range of eco-friendly and energy saving features, these include double glazing throughout, a Stiebel Eltron three phase ground source heat pump with linked solar panels that serve radiators throughout many rooms while others benefit from wet underfloor heating.

The hot water provided by the heat pump is supplemented by an electric emersion heater. The master en suite and family bathroom both benefit from additional electric underfloor heating.

The property’s wonderful, internal courtyard provides shelter and benefits from decking, a small pond, flowerbeds and lawns. This area gives access to the laundry/store room. There is excellent vehicle storage with a large garage and a further barn with double doors, ideal as a boathouse. This currently houses a Daihatsu Fourtrak jeep that is included in the sale (no MOT, for island use only).

There is also private, south-facing patio that can be accessed from the kitchen. To complete the courtyard the current owners have obtained detailed planning permission for two semi-detached, self-catering holiday properties, one with two bedrooms, the other with three.

Leim Farm is located on the Isle of Gigha which is accessed by a passenger and 12 car ferry service which operates from Tayinloan on the mainland to the island ten times daily and takes approximately 20 minutes. Situated adjacent to Leim Farm is a 720m airstrip for use by light aircraft and micro lights.

The islands facilities include: a local shop, Post Office, petrol station, doctors surgery, primary school and a church. There are a variety of options for tourists, including the Gigha Hotel with restaurant and bar, the Boathouse Restaurant, Art Gallery with café and shop selling local produce.

For the outdoor enthusiasts there is bike and boat hire, yacht moorings, a golf course, Achamore Gardens and many unspoilt beaches.

The agents will consider offers over £775,000.

