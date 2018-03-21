A peaceful property near a loch with its own boathouse

Duntaynish House near Lochgilphead is the perfect secluded family/holiday home in an exquisite location.

Overlooking its own private lochan in Tayvallich, Knight Frank present this beautiful property.

The house was designed by the architect George Pease for his father, 2nd Baron Gainford. It is a wonderfully light and airy property which can be run as either a single house or, as at present, as a main house with a separate wing allowing the potential to derive income from self-catering rentals.

The accommodation of the main living area comprises an entrance hall off which there is a cloakroom and a separate wc. From the hall a door opens into the spacious main sitting room with dining area which has large windows with outstanding views over the grounds towards the lochan and Loch Sween and also an open fire.

There is a fully fitted kitchen, with Aga, and space for a dining table and a door opening to the rear lobby/utility room. Two bedrooms and a bathroom complete the accommodation on the ground floor.

At first floor level there are two further bedrooms, bathroom and separate wc with numerous storage cupboards. The wing includes a sitting room, kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor with a landing and bedroom on the upper floor, making five bedrooms in total for the whole house.

Forming an integral part of the house are two garages with up and over doors and a free standing outbuilding housing the water storage tanks, water filtration plant and log store.

The house is approached from the minor public road through entrance gates and over a private drive which ends in a large parking area to the side of the house. The house is surrounded by extensive wooded grounds that feature specimen azaleas and rhododendron providing

a seasonal blaze of colours.

The oak forest provides excellent privacy and enormous amenity that is further enhanced by a private lochan extending to about 30 acres and has a pretty summer house with jetty.

Duntaynish House is situated within Taynish Nature Reserve, one of the most unspoiled areas of Scotland, notable for its magnificent ancient oak forest. Duntaynish occupies an elevated site overlooking its own private grounds and lochan and is set in total privacy, providing opportunities for beautiful walks around the grounds, fishing, rowing and swimming.

Tayvallich, which is about 0.5 miles away, is a small coastal village on the shores of Loch Sween with spectacular scenery and a vibrant community. It is a perfect place for all water sports as the waters around Tayvallich, Loch Sween and the Sound of Jura are idyllic for the sailing enthusiast.

Tayvallich Bay is renowned for the exceptional shelter it provides and there is also a jetty and pontoon facilities. As well as being an excellent centre for sailing, there are many power boats moored at Tayvallich and it is also a great location for divers and canoeists who regularly

visit the area. Loch Sween is also well suited to water skiing in the summer months.

The village has a shop and cafe plus the popular and well known Tayvallich Inn. It also retains its own primary school and church.

The agents will consider offers over £625,000.

