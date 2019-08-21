A modern cottage bungalow in a rural setting

A traditionally styled and designed bungalow in a rural location is currently available for sale.

Number 3 Craigowmill benefits from a large corner plot extending to about 0.33 of an acre and south facing elevated views extending out towards the Lomond, Bishop, Benarty and Cleish hills.

This quiet rural development of six houses was built by A B Hamilton Homes in 2003 on a former cattle steading which was demolished to enable the construction of the new homes. The covered barn which accommodates visitors parking is the only original building still standing.

3 Craigowmill, in Milnathort in Kinross-shire, is brought to the market by Bell Ingram.

The communal courtyard is particularly well maintained and it has matured well since the construction. At the entrance to the development is the original stone dyke.

A glazed door opens into a welcoming vestibule and hallway. There is a window overlooking the courtyard and an inner door leads to the family room and kitchen.

The family room is in open plan with the kitchen. This impressive space has French doors to the garden and additional windows providing a great deal of natural light. The sitting area features a focal Stovax ‘cassette style’ log burner with a raised granite hearth and an integrated log store neatly to the side.

A bespoke cabinet in the centre of the room incorporates a large TV and a Sonos soundbar. There are two cupboards one of which houses the combiboiler. The kitchen and dining area have additional windows to the north and the courtyard.

The fully fitted kitchen is by German company Alno, with a range of units with black granite worktops. The worktop continues round to form a breakfast bar which divides the kitchen from the family area. The integrated Siemens appliances include a fridge/freezer, oven and grill, 5-burner gas hob with an Elica cooker hood above, microwave, dishwasher and a washer/dryer.

The sitting room has a south facing patio door opening into the garden. There is a further window to the north and the courtyard. From here a door opens through to the utility/boot room which is extremely well fitted with a range of units in a gloss flint grey colour with contrasting worktops.

A half glazed door opens into the lean to greenhouse and an integral door gives access to the double garage. The bedroom wing is from the family room, by an inner hallway. Here there are two large storage cupboards.

A modern family bathroom has an inset bath with a pull-out mixer shower head, WC, wash hand basin and fully tiled walls and floor.

The master bedroom faces the east side with views to the Bishop Hill. It has two built-in wardrobes. The en suite bathroom has WC, wash hand basin, bath and a large shower, partial tiling and a window to the east. A dressing room was reconfigured from the original fourth bedroom. It is fully fitted with drawer units, a dressing table, a window seat and two neatly concealed laundry baskets.

The two remaining bedrooms both have built-in double wardrobes and windows overlooking the rear garden.

A monobloc driveway, with parking for two vehicles, leads to an integral double garage which has two separate up and over doors. The garage has power, light and a water supply. It is fully plasterboard lined with an internal door to the utility room.

The original stone barn provides additional six parking spaces, one allocated to each of the houses in the development. At the end of the barn is an enclosed pump house where the borehole water supply is collected, treated with a UV filter and then distributed.

From the utility/boot room a half glazed door opens out to the lean to greenhouse which could either be used for sitting out or staged for growing plants.

The grounds extend to about 0.33 of an acre with the north facing front garden having a small lawned area, conifer trees and shrubs which have been tastefully landscaped. There are additional communal lawns and mature shrubs. A pathway and gate give access to the rest of the garden which is south facing and has open panoramic views to the hills beyond.

There are paved seating areas, external lighting, chipped borders and scattered planting. A hedge on the west boundary provides privacy for the garden.

Craigowmill is in a beautiful rural location, with easy access to Kinross, an attractive country town which offers a wide range of local facilities including shops, professional services, primary and secondary schooling, restaurants, several hotels, a supermarket and two golf courses.

There are well respected schools in Milnathort and Kinross with private schools within easy reach including Dollar Academy, Glenalmond, Strathallan, Craigclowan, Kilgraston and St Leonards.

From Kinross the M90 gives quick access to both Perth and Edinburgh. There is a Park and Ride service at Kinross with regular express coach services to Edinburgh and Perth. There is a train station at Inverkeithing with services into both Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley, as well as a further Park and Ride service. Edinburgh Airport, situated on the western periphery of Edinburgh, has a wide range of domestic and international flights.

The surrounding countryside provides ample opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast. Loch Leven is renowned for its excellent trout fishing and beautiful countryside provides excellent walking, cycling and riding opportunities. St Andrews, the Home of Golf, is less than 30 miles to the east.

The agents will consider offers over £360,000.

For further information visit HERE.