A light, bright and very spacious modern home

An attractive spacious house that’s just a decade over is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, No 175 Clynelish Muir is a de-crofted house with croft land in a secluded, south facing setting close to Brora in Sutherland, a region known for its beautiful coastline, dramatic landscape and dry climate.

The house, which was designed by the current owners, was completed in 2009 and has spacious, well laid out accommodation with high quality finishes including Caithness flagstones on much of the ground floor, doors with etched glazing and walnut finishes in the kitchen.

There are three reception rooms and four bedrooms, with high quality finishes throughout.

The property is energy efficient with a biomass boiler, solar panels and underfloor heating throughout.

Outside, there is a double garage and general purpose shed.

Located close to the NC500, there is approximately one hectare of croft land.

The property lies close to the NC500, a successful tourist initiative attracting visitors from all over the world. With its spacious accommodation and garage loft space constructed for conversion, subject to the necessary consents, 175 Clynelish Muir has the potential to offer B&B or holiday lets.

Brora and neighbouring towns have a good range of shops and amenities, while Inverness has all the facilities of a major city including its airport with regular flights to the south and Europe.

The area offers exceptional sport and leisure opportunities including traditional rural sports, golf on the excellent links courses and spectacular walking and climbing.

The agents will consider offers over £345,000.

