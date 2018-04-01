A home with views bordering on the impressive

Vineleaf Cottage is a detached property with impressive views, for sale in the Scottish Borders.

Knight Frank present this hugely imaginative contemporary house in a delightful location. Vineleaf Cottage is an exceptionally comfortable five-bedroom family home built nearly 13 years ago. It extends to 263.3 square metres with the main accommodation on two floors.

Vineleaf Cottage is located amidst beautiful scenery in the heart of Lauderdale, approximately six miles north of the Royal Burgh of Lauder which has a good variety of local shops and services.

It has an open aspect and therefore benefits from a wonderfully light and bright atmosphere; it also has exceptional views.

Of particular note is the open plan kitchen/dining/family area which is ‘connected’ by the conservatory that wraps around two sides of the house.

It has an exceptional study, with its own balcony (and steps down to the garden), at the top of the spiral staircase that leads up from the utility room, while the bedroom accommodation is well-proportioned with good size bath/shower rooms.

Outside the grounds extend to just under an acre and include a large parking area. Adjacent to the house is a large studio which could be adapted to a number of uses.

There is also a ‘toy’ shed, ‘goat’ enclosure and an L-shaped workshop/studio which, subject to obtaining the necessary consents, could also be adapted to provide a useful income stream.

The agents will consider offers over £495,000.

