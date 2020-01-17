A home with history located in a coastal position

An extensive family home in a truly stunning coastal location is for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, The Barracks originally dates from the mid 1700s serving the village of Carsethorn, Dumfries and Galloway, as the Coastguard Barracks, which at that time was a bustling fishing and trading port giving its prominent location within the Estuary.

It is believed Scottish convicts bound for Australia, departed from Carsethorn and were held at The Barracks until transport arrived.

There are also connections with Robert Burns in the area with his work as an exciseman dealing with imports and exports to the region.

The Barracks has a fascinating and turbulent history with its journey from The Barracks of old to the stunning residence standing today – the building being reduced from its original size and conservatory added in order to best take advantage of the panoramic views.

The accommodation lends perfectly to family life with generous reception space together with a good number of bedrooms.

The current owners have undertaken extensive modernisation/improvements to the property since their purchase in 2012 including: installation of the sea wall (along the extent of the garden boundary), double glazing throughout, newly fitted bathroom/shower room/kitchen, wood burning stove installed, new oil boiler, enhanced insulation, replaced conservatory and replaced internal & external doors.

The flexible accommodation space could lend to provide separate annexe/granny flat space, which the current owners utilise as an office space, as it benefits from an independent access.

With an integral garage and boatstore on the ground floor together with a games room there is potential, subject to the relevant planning consents to further extend the accommodation space provided the property with its generous accommodation space together with its stunning and unique location, generous grounds and outbuildings provides a hugely attractive package to a purchaser. A rare opportunity to purchase a truly unique property.

This property has a guide price of £650,000.

