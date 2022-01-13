A farmhouse property packed full of potential

A Scots farmhouse in need of restoration has been brought to the property market.

Presented by Bidwells, Dalnabo Farmhouse, in Ballinluig, is a detached 1.5 storey traditional stone and lime constructed farmhouse under a pitched timber-framed slate covered roof benefiting from a mix of timber framed and UPVC double glazing throughout.

On the first floor the accommodation provides two double bedrooms, both of which have south facing dormer windows and a family bathroom, while on the ground floor there is an entrance hall, utility room, galley kitchen, dining room and living room, and study.

While requiring a degree of internal decorative modernisation to bring it up to modern standards, Dalnabo provides the opportunity to create a bright and comfortable family home.

The property currently extends to approximately 113 m2, but subject to securing the requisite planning permission, could be extended and reconfigured to offer a large and flexible living space to allow for home working and entertaining.

Dalnabo is accessed off the public road by a 0.2 mile hardcore private track suitable for most standard road vehicles and which has recently undergone regrading works which have significantly improved the driving surface.

Dalnabo is set within an enclosed, wrap-around garden extending to approximately one third of an acre in total.

The garden has been well-maintained and is mostly laid to lawn with a raised vegetable plot adjacent to the garage. There is plenty of space within which to erect a small poly tunnel or greenhouse.

The established shrubs along the boundary fences provide a seasonal array of colours. In addition, there is approximately 0.37 acres of south facing woodland which provide shelter and a varied habitat for the diverse wildlife that frequent the area.

This may benefit from some strategic thinning which could open up wider views of the Tay Valley.

To the rear of Dalnabo lies a detached tandem style garage of stone and brick construction under a pitched corrugated-metal covered roof.

The garage would benefit from refurbishment or potentially replacement. There is also a generous hardcore parking/turning area between the house and garage.

The agents will consider offers over £315,000.