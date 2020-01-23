Farm smallholding with converted cottages for sale

A traditional farm smallholding with farmhouse and three converted cottages has been brought to the property market.

Presented by Galbraith, Wellhouse Farm is a hidden gem which has been subject to conversion and improvement in recent years.

This collection of properties are arranged around a courtyard but with no windows from the cottages overlooking one another creating the feeling of seclusion.

It is surrounded by countryside with a small area of woodland, and has views over to the mountains within the 300 square mile Galloway Forest Park.

The property is being sold due to retirement, offering the opportunity for someone new to continue the business and develop further if they so wish.

Wellhouse Farm offers a lifestyle change, an opening to become self-sufficient with income received from both long term lets and holiday lets. There is also scope to generate further income, the secluded fields edged with woodland, would be ideal for glamping, subject to obtaining all relevant planning permission.

In 1994 planning permission was granted for the conversion of farm buildings to houses, reference 94/TP/1020, Popsal Cottage and Meadowfoot Cottage were part of the renovation project, the remaining barn could be converted to complete the trio of cottages, or left as is, providing useful storage.

Wellhouse Farm is situated less than a mile from the rural village of Kirkcowan and eight miles from the market town of Newton Stewart. Kirkcowan has a shop and Post Office, garage, hotel and good public transport.

Newton Stewart offers a wider range of shops and offices, including a leisure centre, secondary school and two supermarkets. Wigtown, Scotland’s Book Town, holds the annual Wigtown Book Festival, and is home to many bookshops and cafes, with the famous Bladnoch Whisky Distillery located just outside the town.

The property is also within easy reach of a local beach, just twelve miles from Craignarget Beach in Auchenmalg.

The nearby Galloway Forest Park and Kirroughtree Visitor Centre, and Laggan Outdoor Activity Centre are just two local attractions appealing to both residents and holiday makers alike. Game shooting and deer stalking is available from local guides and estates.

This property has a guide price of £900,000.

For further details, visit HERE.