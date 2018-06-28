A family business at Parc Royale – The Moorings

The Moorings is a family run riverside development in the heart of the Perthshire countryside – this park has a location to be proud of.

Top quality facilities are complemented by spectacular mountain scenery at the foot of Glen Tilt and on the banks of the River Tilt by Blair Atholl golf course.

Parc Royale is open year round, meaning holiday home owners can enjoy their caravan or lodge in all seasons.

All maintenance is carried out by the park team so that owners can relax in the knowledge that their rural retreat will be in excellent condition whenever they visit.

Just outside of Pitlochry, there is no shortage of things to do in this vibrant area, whether it’s a trip to the theatre, a walk to Blair Castle or a quiet stroll by the water’s edge.

Stuart Richardson who has owned the park since 1981, said: ‘Enjoy excellent private fishing on the river for salmon and trout.

‘Come back and relax in an indoor pool complex with a heated pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and fully-equipped gym.

‘Above that we have our award-winning restaurant, The Loft, which is open all year. Enjoy traditional Scottish food with a Mediterranean twist.’

Parc Royale is unique in that there is no limit on how long owners can keep a holiday home on the park, meaning that buying a holiday home can be a long-term investment.

Prices for a pre-owned caravan start at £10,000 while new models are available from £32,000. The pine-clad lodges are priced from £85,000.

Call 01796 481467 or email stuart@parcroyale.co.uk for details.