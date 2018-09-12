Penthouse overlooking coastal waters

A sleek and luxurious penthouse located on the shorefront of Loch Fyne, overlooking its shimmering waters and vibrant coastline has just hit the market.

Located in the popular coastal town of Tarbert, Argyll and Bute, in the former Columba Hotel Development, The Penthouse blends history with modern style and offers buyers the utmost in splendour and comfort.

Part of the exclusive selection of premium apartments within this charming, C-Listed, four-storey building, this iconic property boasts superior specification and occupies the entire top floor, benefiting from private lift and staircase access.

The Penthouse is on the market with Bell Ingram Land and Estate Agents.

Andrew Fuller, estate agent at Bell Ingram, said: ‘The attractive interiors of The Penthouse, coupled with the picturesque, tranquil surroundings of the area make for a really desirable home.

‘The apartment is stylish in its minimalistic design, with every small detail and fitting adding to its exceptional character.

‘The wooden floors and bright walls are accentuated with copper accessories and the entire warm look is completed with dark, contrasting accents giving the interior a chic and classy finish.

‘All of this is emphasised by multiple, large windows, fashioning a fresh and cosy atmosphere by bathing all of the rooms in natural light.

‘However, the most captivating are the stunning, panoramic views across the waters of Tarbert Bay.’

Perfectly mixing luxury with functionality, The Penthouse includes an open plan lounge and dining room accented with a striking brick wall. Adjacent to the living room and within the walls of the sophisticated mansard style roof architecture sits a stylish kitchen.

The master bedroom has an attached, modern en-suite bathroom, with a large freestanding bath and a walk-in shower. A second double bedroom and a family bathroom complete the accommodation.

Its appeal also lies in its convenience of storage space, with the advantage of a private, dedicated landing, a functional utility room and a store room.

Access to the building is made via the keyless entrance into a ground floor lobby and the owners will benefit from two dedicated parking spaces which include charging points for electric vehicles.

Additionally, an elevated decking area has been built at the rear of the building, offering residents a peaceful place to relax and enjoy the serene surroundings.

Andrew added: ‘The Penthouse’s location is within easy walking distance of Tarbert town centre and a stone’s throw away from the water’s edge, allowing buyers to take advantage of the best of Tarbert’s amenities and entertainment.

‘Tarbert is very popular with tourists, especially for its harbour and the outstanding yachting marina. There’s also a great selection of cafes and restaurants serving delicious, local food.

‘This town is not short on entertainment. Field sport enthusiasts will love the area as it offers numerous opportunities for fishing, stalking and shooting and in the summer, Tarbert is host to Scotland’s largest sailing regatta – the Scottish series.

‘I have no doubt that this property will attract a significant amount of interest.’

The agents will consider offers over £260,000.

Click HERE for more details.