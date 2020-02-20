A class act at old Boroughmuir High School

A highly-anticipated Edinburgh development has successfully launched its first release of stylish mezzanine apartments to the market.

Prospective buyers have the opportunity to become one of the first over the line at the latest capital development from CALA Homes (East), but are urged to act quickly with only two apartments now remaining for a move this Spring.

The sensitive restoration of the former Boroughmuir High School building is bringing cosmopolitan ‘loft-style’ living to the heart of Edinburgh’s sought-after Southside.

Designed to maximise the building’s character while facilitating modern living, the main focal point of the homes is the flowing open-plan living spaces. Most apartments benefit from double-height ceilings and carefully preserved and restored sash and case windows as well as quirky mezzanine bedrooms adding to their character and charm.

Via cleverly designed sliding doors, the master bedrooms overlook the open-plan living space and also benefit from the beautiful traditional windows, while also offering privacy when needed.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director with CALA Homes (East), said: ‘As with all the restorations we undertake, we want to ensure that we preserve as much of the original character of the building as possible.

‘At the same time, we’re attuned to the needs and desires of modern living.

‘We feel that we’ve struck a great balance at Boroughmuir. The mezzanine layout means that we make full use of the space at hand while ensuring the living space is open and airy.

‘The specification is exceptional throughout and the apartments also benefit from a private parking space. There are also electric vehicle charging points available on the development.’

As the building was one of the first of its kind to use pioneering steel frame architecture, this was one feature CALA were adamant on restoring and making a key feature of where possible.

In addition, two internal courtyards with a series of walkways will provide both an attractive and functional method of accessing apartments and again has aided in maximising space within this development.

Philip added: ‘The initial launch of these select apartments offers a great opportunity for buyers to get the first foot in the door at what is going to be an unbelievable development.

‘We all knew that taking on the Boroughmuir High School building was going to be an incredible task so it is fantastic to see it coming together.

‘As more phases of the building are released we are expecting demand to be high so we would encourage potential buyers to get their names down soon to avoid disappointment.’

The Grade B listed building served as the home of Boroughmuir High School from 1913 until February 2018.

Situated in the heart of Bruntsfield, one of Edinburgh’s most desirable locations, a home in Boroughmuir has the entire capital on its doorstep.

With plenty of restaurants, bars and cafes as well as attractions and employment hubs within walking distance, the development could not be better connected.

Heading out of the capital could not be easier either with Waverly Train Station less than 30 minutes’ walk from the front door.

Currently two properties are available in time for a spring move-in date at Boroughmuir. Three bedroom apartments currently available starting from £665,000.

An on-site sales office and showhome is anticipated to launch in April this year.

To register your interest in a Boroughmuir home, visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/east-of-scotland/boroughmuir/