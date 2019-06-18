A charming home with an open rural outlook

A charming, well-appointed home offering flexible accommodation, with a separate cottage, has been made available on the property market.

Presented by Rettie and Co, New St David’s is set in an attractive garden with an open outlook over rural Perthshire.

New St David’s enthuses charm with its sympathetic balance between traditional design with a classical and stylish interior which has been achieved using bespoke joinery with radiator covers and detailed finishes including arch doorways and ceiling mouldings.

A particular feature is the cottage, which equips the property with the potential for additional income or extra accommodation for friends or relatives.

New St David’s is accessed via a traditional porch through a half-glazed timber door. The porch opens out into a large welcoming entrance hall, which has the potential to be used as a dining hall, and from which the principal ground floor reception rooms, as well as the stair to the first floor, are accessed. The drawing room is a very enchanting, triple aspect room with full height astragal windows on two elevations. A central focal point to the room is the open fireplace with limestone surround, matching mantel and hearth.

Continuing through the ground floor and adjacent to the kitchen/breakfast room is the formal dining room. It is a generously proportioned room which allows ample space for formal dining. The room benefits from a triple aspect providing an attractive outlook over the garden.

A set of double doors lead out to the captivating sun room which benefits from an engaging outlook over the garden and to the fields beyond and provides direct access out to the garden.

The large classic, country styled kitchen is fitted with an extensive range of cream floor and wall mounted kitchen units that include a wine rack, book shelf and display cupboards and is tastefully finished off with a blue eggshell roll-top work surface and Amtico flooring. In addition, there is a four-door cream Aga, one and a half bowl Belfast sink with swan neck mixer tap and a central island. The room provides ample space for a dining table suitable for day-to-day living.

A set of double doors lead out to the patio and, in turn, the garden beyond.

The utility room provides further floor and wall mounted kitchen units which are complimented by a white rolltop work surface and a quarry-tiled floor. The utility houses the Worcester oil-fired boiler and includes a stainless steel sink with drainer as well as space for a washing machine and an American style fridge freezer.

Completing the accommodation on the ground floor is a shower room which includes a shower, pedestal wash hand basin and WC with tiling to dado height level.

The firstfloor accommodation comprises the master bedroom which is a fine double aspect room with an open outlook over the garden and the Strathearn Valley beyond. It includes built-in wardrobe space and an en-suite shower room with a white suite including shower, bidet, WC, pedestal wash hand basin along with a heated towel rail. There are two further generously proportioned bedrooms, both double aspect rooms with built-in wardrobes. The bathroom includes a bath with electric Mira Sport shower over, WC and pedestal wash hand basin and is finished with decorative tiling to dado height.

The cottage was built during the vendor’s ownership of New St David’s and was finished in 2016. The accommodation is set out perfectly to provide additional income, or as ancillary accommodation for visiting friends/family or for a dependent relative. The property has been completed to a high standard with oak used in doors and flooring throughout.

The dining hall has a cloaks cupboard and provides space for a two-seat dining table. The sitting room has double south facing glazed doors and is nicely proportioned with natural oak flooring. Located off the hall is the galley style kitchen with floor and wall mounted traditional Farmhouse style units with a wood style roll-top work surface. There is a circular wash hand basin; four ring electric hob and oven as well as space for a fridge/freezer.

The double bedroom is south facing and includes a built-in wardrobe and a door providing direct access out to the garden. The en-suite shower room has a white suite with large double shower, WC, pedestal wash hand basin, built in open shelved storage and hatch to attic.

Much thought has been given to the layout of the garden at New St David’s. If so required, there can be a separate and private garden for the cottage.

Located to the front of New St David’s is ample room for car parking and turning for both properties.

The house is set back from the road, accessed via double white gates, and flanked by a beech hedge. The south facing garden is well stocked with a variety of mature trees, shrubs and bushes including roses, hostas, cherry trees, heathers, willow tree and rhododendron to name a few. The rockery has been designed to provide the soft landscaping between the patio and the lawn. The patio is accessed from both the sunroom and the kitchen/breakfast room and provides perfect space for outdoor dining when the weather permits.

Located at the foot of the garden is a charming summer house and, in addition, there is a greenhouse and two sheds. The property also benefits from two external taps.

A particular feature of New St David’s is the well-established garden which provides a charming setting. The house is set back from the road behind a large beech hedge with a gravel sweep and turning area to the front of the house. The garden has been thoughtfully stocked to provide year-round colour and interest which includes specimen trees, herbaceous borders and a rockery. There is a charming south facing patio, summerhouse, two sheds and a greenhouse.

New St David’s is nestled amidst undulating farmland, around one mile from the picturesque hamlet of St David’s, which lies approximately east miles east of Crieff and 13 miles West of Perth. The small and historic settlement has a recently developed village hall, which serves the thriving rural community, and there is a well-regarded primary school in neighbouring Madderty.

The nearby market town of Crieff serves a large rural hinterland and, as well as having a newly built community campus accommodating the secondary school, it has a good selection of local shops and services.

Crieff has two golf courses which are highly rated and there are also excellent leisure facilities at Crieff Hydro Hotel. The town of Auchterarder and the internationally renowned Gleneagles Hotel are situated approximately nine miles (14km) to the south.

Auchterarder has an eclectic range of independent shops and restaurants, as well as a well regarded golf club, whilst the prestigious Resort Hotel offers three of the top golf courses in Scotland, a spa and country club, a 2-star Michelin restaurant as well as a range of other sporting and leisure activities.

The county town of Perth, which is easily accessed via the A85, has an excellent variety of shopping, business and high-quality restaurants and bars from which to choose. Leisure facilities include two sports centres, an ice-rink and swimming pool. There is National Hunt racing and polo at Scone Palace. Locally, recreational activities include golf, hillwalking, fishing and an array of other country pursuits as well as a wide range of equestrian activities.

Local primary schooling is available in Crieff and some of the best private schools in Scotland can be found close by including Ardvreck School (Preparatory), Morrison’s Academy, Glenalmond College, Strathallan, Craigclowan (Perth) and Kilgraston (Bridge of Earn).

Perth has a railway station with services to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness and nearby Gleneagles Station provides sleeper services direct to London. From Perth there are also direct road links via the M90 to Edinburgh, the A9, M9/M80 to Stirling and Glasgow and the A9 north to Inverness, with the A92 dual carriageway leading east to Dundee and Aberdeen.

Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee airports are all within approximately an hour’s drive. The cottage is close to the Perth/Crieff bus route.

The agents will consider offers over £485,000.

