A charming home in a pretty fishing village

A charming semi-detached property sited near a harbour in a sought-after area is now available.

Presented by Galbraith, South House is situated in a lovely location on Hope Place close to St Monan’s harbour in the heart of Fife’s sought-after and picturesque East Neuk.

South House is a charming semi-detached house largely constructed of white painted rendered walls under a pitched pantile roof and offers accommodation over three levels extending to about 85 sqm (915 sqft).

The house in good decorative order throughout and has many attractive features including the open fireplace in the sitting/dining room and the exposed beams in the second floor bedroom.

The property is approached from Hope Place by a shared entrance hallway, which leads off to a sitting room as well as a shared staircase leading up to the first and second floors.

The sitting room/dining room has stairs leading up to the first floor and a door off to a kitchen, off which is a rear entrance hall and bathroom. On the first floor are two spacious linked bedrooms, served by a family bathroom located off the rear entrance hall on the ground floor.

A shared staircase leads up to the second floor bedroom (meaning it can be self-contained), which also leads off to a side landing on the first floor providing an alternative access to the first floor bedrooms.

The second floor bedroom has Velux windows and an en suite shower room.

Outside, there is an area of garden to the front, bounded by a painted brick wall and to the rear is an enclosed garden, largely laid to lawn and benefiting from a garden shed.

The property looks out over the adjacent tennis courts.

In terms of local services and amenities the St Monans area (along with nearby Anstruther and Pittenweem) provides for most day to day requirements with an excellent range of shops, restaurants, pubs as well as state primary and secondary schooling all nearby.

The agents will consider offers over £145,000.

