A bright bungalow offering great country aspects

A spacious detached bungalow offering tremendous countryside views is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, Roundlewood, near Kelso, enjoys an excellent rural location a short distance to the north east of Stichill. The property enjoys magnificent south easterly outlooks over the Tweed Valley to the Cheviots.

Roundlewood is an attractive modern detached bungalow offering versatile, spacious and well appointed accommodation all at ground floor level.

The property benefits from propane gas fired central heating and windows are double glazed. There is good built in storage space including a part floored attic with ladder access.

Roundlewood sits within spacious garden grounds which are mainly laid out in grass and include some shrubs and trees .

A tarred driveway leads to good mono-blocked car parking/turning space.

There is a spacious detached double garage with a useful store.

In addition to the garden there is a paddock lying to the front/south east of Roundlewood which belongs with the property.

In total there is approximately five acres of land with Roundlewood.

Stichill is a pretty Borders village lying in countryside noted for its scenic beauty and superb opportunities for walking, cycling, horse riding, fishing and many other country pursuits.

Roundlewood’s location allows for a fairly straight forward commute through countryside to the outskirts of Edinburgh (around 50 minutes), easy access to Kelso and a good road network to the other main Borders towns as well as the beautiful and rugged Berwickshire/Northumberland coast.

The Borders Rail link with Edinburgh terminates at Tweedbank which is within comfortable driving distance.

Primary schooling is available in Ednam as well as Kelso. Secondary schooling is in Kelso where a new high school has recently been built. Kelso is one of the most popular towns in the Scottish Borders and has a good selection of local shops, Sainsburys supermarket and excellent range of social and sporting facilities including a race course, ice rink, swimming pool and golf course.

The town sits at the confluence of the River Tweed and the River Teviot and is noted for its fishing, large Market Square and the remains of one of the great Borders Abbeys. There are railway stations at Tweedbank/Galashiels and Berwick Upon Tweed.

Please note that the paddock is subject to a short term grazing agreement until 31 August 2018.

This home has a guide price of £475,000.

Click HERE to read more.